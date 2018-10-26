This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Saturday 27 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

McCloskey double caps bonus point win for Ulster over Dragons

Will Addison was on form again to help Dan McFarland’s men grab their first five-point success of the season.

By Adam McKendry Friday 26 Oct 2018, 9:52 PM
4 hours ago 3,770 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4308674
McCloskey grounds a try with debutant Robert Baloucoune on hand to congratulate.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
McCloskey grounds a try with debutant Robert Baloucoune on hand to congratulate.
McCloskey grounds a try with debutant Robert Baloucoune on hand to congratulate.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Ulster 36

Dragons 18

Adam McKendry reports from Kingspan Stadium

IT WASN’T WHOLLY convincing, but Ulster bagged their first bonus point win of the season as they downed the Dragons on their return to Kingspan Stadium.

A brace from Stuart McCloskey, and a piece of individual brilliance from Will Addison, headlined the game, which won’t live long in the memory and saw Ulster struggle to dominate an inferior side.

After Jonny McPhillips kicked Ulster into the lead with an early penalty, their first try quickly followed as the fly-half picked up a loose ball and made the most of the confusion to ghost through a gap before sending over winger Henry Speight for the score.

Veteran fly-half Jason Tovey responded for the visitors with a penalty to get them off the mark before a piece of individual brilliance from Will Addison handed Ulster their second score midway through the half.

The centre used his pace to go around his man in the midfield before leaving Jordan Williams in knots with a sublime bit of footwork, selling Tovey for an outrageous dummy and offloading to David Shanahan for the scrum-half to dot down.

Iain Henderson is tackled by Jarryd Sage A one-booted Iain Henderson charges at the Dragons. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

A phenomenal bit of skill from Ireland’s latest call-up but, while Ulster were doing all the right things at one end, they couldn’t keep their visitors quiet at the other. On the half hour mark, Jarryd Sage carved through the weak Ulster defence and, a few phases later, flanker Huw Taylor thundered over.

Tovey then reduced the gap again with a second penalty, but Ulster headed in at the break in the ascendancy with their third try, a rampaging carry from Iain Henderson taking them into the 22 and an excellent step inside from Michael Lowry putting the full-back over.

It took nine minutes of the second half for them to secure the bonus point, some prolonged pressure on the Dragons line forcing the overlap out wide, allowing Stuart McCloskey to easily wander over for the fourth try.

Michael Lowry comes off injured Lowry heads for the treatment room. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

But the hosts were to suffer a massive blow soon after when promising young full-back Lowry had to be helped off and, but for a TMO review on the hour mark, they would have conceded again only for the video review to spot a knock-on in the build-up.

The reprieve lasted all of a minute as the Dragons struck off first phase ball from a scrum, centre Jarryd Sage crashing into Addison and his momentum carried them both over the line, with the Dragons man getting the ball down.

Try as they might, the Dragons couldn’t find another try to make it interesting through a combination of better Ulster defence and their own mistakes, and when Kieran Treadwell spun away from a tackle and fed McCloskey after charging upfield, the centre made sure the result was secure by taking it the rest of the way.

Scorers

Ulster

Tries: Speight, Shanahan, Lowry, McCloskey (2)
Cons: McPhillips (4)
Pen: McPhillips

Dragons

Tries: Taylor, Sage
Con: Tovey
Pens: Tovey (2)

ULSTER RUGBY: Michael Lowry (Peter Nelson 57), Robert Baloucoune, Will Addison, Stuart McCloskey, Henry Speight (Angus Kernohan 79), Jonny McPhillips, David Shanahan (Johnny Stewart 64); (1-8) Eric O’Sullivan (Andrew Warwick 50), Rory Best (Rob Herring 50), Marty Moore (Tom O’Toole 57), Kieran Treadwell, Iain Henderson (Alan O’Connor 59), Sean Reidy, Jordi Murphy, Marcell Coetzee (Greg Jones 73).

DRAGONS:  Jordan Williams, Dafydd Howells (Zane Kirchner 47), Adam Warren, Jarryd Sage (Jack Dixon 71), Will Talbot-Davies, Jason Tovey, Rhodri Williams (Tavis Knoyle 63); (1-8) Brok Harris (Ryan Bevington 51), Richard Hibbard, Lloyd Fairbrother (Aaron Jarvis 51), Lewis Evans, Matthew Screech, Huw Taylor (Taine Basham 53), Nic Cudd, Harrison Keddie.


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam McKendry
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Klopp delighted with Shaqiri impact in Red Star rout
    Klopp delighted with Shaqiri impact in Red Star rout
    'He has a back problem': Sarri confirms Hazard is sidelined with injury
    Klopp set to give Fabinho his big chance with midfield pair missing
    IRELAND
    Keith Earls returns as Van Graan makes 7 changes for Glasgow showdown
    Keith Earls returns as Van Graan makes 7 changes for Glasgow showdown
    'We all know the standards': Sexton backs Ireland to progress even if Schmidt turns for home
    'It'd be hard to see me playing anywhere else': Keith Earls extends contract to 2021
    LIVERPOOL
    Stunning late Di Maria goal keeps PSG within touching distance of Liverpool and Napoli
    Stunning late Di Maria goal keeps PSG within touching distance of Liverpool and Napoli
    50 goals in 65 games for Salah as Liverpool win to top Champions League group
    As it happened: Liverpool v Crvena Zvezda, Champions League
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Former Man United and Arsenal striker Van Persie ready to retire at the end of this season
    Former Man United and Arsenal striker Van Persie ready to retire at the end of this season
    Is Romelu Lukaku really the answer to Man United's problems?
    'Men against boys' - Man United slammed by Ferdinand and Scholes

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie