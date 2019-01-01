This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Injured trio return for Ulster ahead of Leinster clash

Wiehahn Herbst, Alan O’Connor and Andrew Warwick will all be available for selection at the RDS on Saturday.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 1 Jan 2019, 2:13 PM
Ulster's Alan O'Connor.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Ulster's Alan O'Connor.
Ulster's Alan O'Connor.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

ULSTER HEAD COACH Dan McFarland will be able to call upon Wiehahn Herbst, Alan O’Connor and Andrew Warwick for Saturday’s Guinness Pro14 meeting with Leinster at the RDS.

An injury bulletin issued by the northern province today confirmed that the forward trio have returned to training and will be available for selection following their respective groin, ankle and knee injuries.

However, that boost is somewhat tempered by the likely absences of prop Tommy O’Hagan and back-rower Marcell Coetzee.

O’Hagan picked up “a significant ankle injury” in the game against Connacht which will require further investigation, while Coetzee is following the return-to-play protocols after sustaining a concussion in last Friday’s 21-12 loss at the Sportsground.

