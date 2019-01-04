This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Lyttle back from injury as Ulster name young team to take on Leinster

Dan McFarland is without his front-line Ireland internationals for the visit to Dublin.

By Murray Kinsella Friday 4 Jan 2019, 12:25 PM
EXCITING WING ROB Lyttle is set for his return from injury in tomorrow’s Guinness Pro14 clash with Leinster at the RDS [KO 5.15pm, eir Sport/Premier Sports].

Rob Lyttle scores a try Lyttle scores against Munster in January 2018. Source: Brian Little/INPHO

The 21-year-old is part of a young Ulster team that will take on the defending champions in Dublin, with head coach Dan McFarland including four academy players in his XV in fullback Michael Lowry, centre James Hume, wing Angus Kernohan and second row Matthew Dalton.

With Ireland internationals like John Cooney, Rory Best and Jordi Murphy rested this weekend, Alan O’Connor captains the team from the second row.

Lowry and Kernohan are joined in the back three by the returning Lyttle, who last featured for Ulster all the way back in February of last year. 

Darren Cave and Hume up the midfield pairing, while 21-year-old Johnny McPhillips partners Dave Shanahan in the halfbacks.

Former Ireland U20 international Greg Jones gets his first start of the season in the back row alongside Nick Timoney and Sean Reidy, while Dalton will make his opening appearance of the campaign in the second row beside O’Connor.

Kyle McCall and Adam McBurney are in the front row along with tighthead prop Wiehahn Herbst.

Ulster’s bench includes two possible debutants in the shape of Ballymena playmaker Bruce Houston, who played for the Ireland U20s over the festive period, and Banbridge RFC forward Caleb Montgomery. 

Ulster (v Leinster):

15. Michael Lowry
14. Rob Lyttle
13. Darren Cave
12. James Hume
11. Angus Kernohan
10. Johnny McPhillips
9. Dave Shanahan

1. Kyle McCall
2. Adam McBurney
3. Wiehahn Herbst
4. Matthew Dalton
5. Alan O’Connor (captain)
6. Greg Jones
7. Sean Reidy
8. Nick Timoney

Replacements:

16. John Andrew
17. Andrew Warwick
18. Tom O’Toole
19. Caleb Montgomery
20. Clive Ross
21. Jonny Stewart
22. Bruce Houston
23. Peter Nelson

Referee: Andrew Brace [IRFU].

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Andy Dunne look back on a busy festive period for the provinces in this week’s Heineken Rugby Weekly.


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

