Ulster Rugby issue lifetime ban to spectator who abused Simon Zebo

ULSTER RUGBY HAS issued a lifetime ban to a spectator for abusing Simon Zebo during a Heineken Champions Cup game at the Kingspan Stadium.

The former Ireland and Munster wing was abused during Ulster’s win over Racing 92 two weekends ago in Belfast.

Zebo arriving at the Kingspan Stadium before Ulster's win over Racing. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Racing released a statement saying the French club “strongly condemns the racist insults” Zebo suffered during the game, with Ulster launching an investigation into the incident and promising a strong response if evidence was found.

In an official statement today, Ulster confirmed the lifetime ban for a spectator who had been found guilty of “breaching our stadium regulations.”

Ulster thanked the “many supporters” who had provided information during the investigation and said the province had written to both Zebo and Racing 92 to apologise.

“Following a robust investigation into allegations of abuse directed at Simon Zebo during the fixture versus Racing 92 on Saturday 12 January, Ulster Rugby has sanctioned a life-time ban on a spectator, for breaching our stadium regulations,” reads the statement.

“We would like to thank the many supporters who provided information to assist our investigation.

“We are all very proud of our reputation as an inclusive club and the unacceptable behaviour of this one individual is not reflective of our supporters, or the values of our club.

“We have issued a written apology to Simon Zebo and Racing 92.”

Zebo thanked Ulster in an Instagram post.

- This article was updated at 5.10pm to correct ‘life-time’ to ‘lifetime’.

