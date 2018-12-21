2 mins ago

TEAM NEWS: Johann van Graan, meanwhile, has rung the changes for his side’s trip north, with most of Munster’s frontline internationals given the week off ahead of the showdown with Leinster after Christmas.

It’s a much-changed Munster side tonight but there is no shortage of quality and experience, with Ireland internationals Darren Sweetnam and Sammy Arnold named in the starting XV.

Jaco Taute captains the side, with JJ Hanrahan and Alby Mathewson forming the half-back pairing.

In the pack, there are big opportunities for Jeremy Loughman, Conor Oliver and Fineen Wycherley.

Munster:

15. Mike Haley

14. Darren Sweetnam

13. Sammy Arnold

12. Jaco Taute (Captain)

11. Alex Wootton

10. JJ Hanrahan

9. Alby Mathewson

1. Jeremy Loughman

2. Kevin O’Byrne

3. Stephen Archer

4. Jean Kleyn

5. Darren O’Shea

6. Fineen Wycherley

7. Conor Oliver

8. Arno Botha

Replacements:

16. Mike Sherry

17. Dave Kilcoyne

18. Ciaran Parker

19. Gavin Coombes

20. Tommy O’Donnell

21. Neil Cronin

22. Bill Johnston

23. Shane Daly.