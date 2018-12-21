This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 21 December, 2018
TEAM NEWS: Johann van Graan, meanwhile, has rung the changes for his side’s trip north, with most of Munster’s frontline internationals given the week off ahead of the showdown with Leinster after Christmas.

It’s a much-changed Munster side tonight but there is no shortage of quality and experience, with Ireland internationals Darren Sweetnam and Sammy Arnold named in the starting XV.

Jaco Taute captains the side, with JJ Hanrahan and Alby Mathewson forming the half-back pairing.

In the pack, there are big opportunities for Jeremy Loughman, Conor Oliver and Fineen Wycherley. 

Munster:

15. Mike Haley
14. Darren Sweetnam
13. Sammy Arnold
12. Jaco Taute (Captain)
11. Alex Wootton
10. JJ Hanrahan
9. Alby Mathewson

1. Jeremy Loughman
2. Kevin O’Byrne
3. Stephen Archer
4. Jean Kleyn
5. Darren O’Shea
6. Fineen Wycherley
7. Conor Oliver
8. Arno Botha

Replacements:

16. Mike Sherry
17. Dave Kilcoyne
18. Ciaran Parker
19. Gavin Coombes
20. Tommy O’Donnell
21. Neil Cronin
22. Bill Johnston
23. Shane Daly.

TEAM NEWS: Coming off the back of the December double-header, this Christmas and New Year period is always a tricky time for head coaches as they look to shuffle their resources while remaining competitive.

Dan McFarland has declared his intentions, however, by naming a near full-strength team for tonight’s round 11 clash, with Jacob Stockdale the only notable absentee from Ulster’s matchday 23.

Will Addison, Stu McCloskey, John Cooney, Marty Moore and Jordi Murphy all start, while Rory Best is held in reserve.

Ian Nagle, who recently joined on loan from Leinster, makes his first start for the northern province.

Ulster:

15. Louis Ludik
14. Henry Speight
13. Will Addison
12. Stuart McCloskey
11. Robert Baloucoune
10. Billy Burns
9. John Cooney

1. Eric O’Sullivan
2. Rob Herring (captain)
3. Marty Moore
4. Ian Nagle
5. Kieran Treadwell
6. Sean Reidy
7. Jordi Murphy
8. Marcell Coetzee

Replacements:

16. Rory Best
17. Kyle McCall
18. Ross Kane
19. Clive Ross
20. Nick Timoney
21. Dave Shanahan
22. Johnny McPhillips
23. James Hume.

The teams have arrived at a rather wet and windy Kingspan Stadium.

A view of a Munster jersey and match programme ahead of the game Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Stuart McCloskey arrives

Johann van Graan arrives

Good evening and welcome along to our live coverage of the first Guinness Pro14 inter-pro of the festive period, as Ulster host Munster under the Friday night lights at Kingspan Stadium.

Dan McFarland’s side have injected momentum into their season with crucial back-to-back European wins over Scarlets, and now their attention reverts back to Pro14 matters for the next couple of weeks.

The northern province have lost just one of their last six games in all competitions and with a fully stocked side out tonight, will fancy their chances of extending their strong form in Belfast. 

Munster, meanwhile, arrive at Kingspan hoping to bounce back from last week’s defeat in Castres and make it five straight Pro14 wins to close the gap on Glasgow Warriors at the top of Conference A.

Kick off is at 7.35pm and we’ll have all the build-up here between now and then. 

