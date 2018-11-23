Ulster shoved aside by four-try Scarlets

Scarlets 29

Ulster 12

ULSTER WERE OVERTAKEN by Scarlets in Conference B of the Guinness PRO14 as the Welsh side cruised to a bonus point win in Llanelli.

Apart from a decent opening quarter Dan McFarland’s side found themselves shoved from pillar to post by a team who they will face twice in the very different setting of the Heineken Champions Cup pool stage next month.

Wayne Pivac’s men scored four tries courtesy of Werner Kruger, Kieran Hardy, Kieron Fonotia and Tom Pryde while Dan Jones kicked nine points.

David Shanahan and Jonny Stewart crossed for Ulster’s two tries with Billy Burns successful with one conversion.

It was Ulster who opened the scoring when a Louis Ludik offload released Henry Speight who galloped into the Welsh sides 22 before drawing his man to put Shanahan over for a try.

And the Scarlets took the lead soon after when – after turning down a simple three points – they opted to go for the corner. And their gamble paid off with former Springbok tighthead Kruger muscling his way over from short range after an initial charge from Ed Kennedy.

Ulster were living a charmed life, and the Scarlets’ physical dominance soon paid off with two tries in the final 10 minutes of the first half. Inside centre Paul Asquith initially had a try disallowed due to his midfield partner Kieron Fonotia obstructing an Ulster defender.

After a strong line-out drive scrum-half Hardy burrowed his way over the try line. Uzair Cassiem was the architect of their third try when he made 30 metres after charging clear from a maul.

Uzair Cassiem wins a line-out. Source: Alex Davidson/INPHO

The big No 8 was eventually brought down but the ball was quickly recycled before the Ulster back three bought a dummy from Fonotia who crossed to give the hosts a 22-7 lead at the interval.

The Scarlets began the second half on the front foot with last season’s beaten finalists desperate to seal the all-important try bonus point.

Ulster were forced to defend as if their lives depended on it after a searing break from Johnny McNicholl put the hosts on the attack and the effort bore dividends as the Scarlets wasted the opportunity.

Pivac’s side finally got their bonus point when Prydie crossed at the far right-hand corner after some neat handling by the Scarlets backs.

Stewart gave Ulster hope when he crossed the line after a powerful driving line-out but it was too little too late.

Scarlets: McNicholl (Blommetjies 64); Prydie, Fonotia, Asquith, Nicholas (Williams 71); D Jones, Hardy (Hidalgo-Clyne 63-68, 70); Price (Evans 63), M Jones (Hughes 41), Kruger (Gardiner 70@), Cummins, Bulbring (Rawlins 63), Kennedy (Davis 27), Boyde, Cassiem.

Ulster: Lowry; Baloucoune, Ludik (Cave 57), Hume, Speight; Burns (Kernohan 63), Shanahan (Stewart 63); O’Sullivan (Warwick 50), McBurney (Andrew 63), Moore (O’Toole 55), O’Connor, Treadwell (Nagle 50), Coetzee, Reidy, Timoney (Jones 63).

SCORERS

Scarlets

Tries – Kruger 26, Hardy 37, Fonotia 40, Prydie 61

Conversions – D Jones 27, 38, 62

Penalties – D Jones 19

Ulster

Tries – Shanahan 15, Stewart 65

Conversions – Burns 16

Referee: Quinton Immelman

