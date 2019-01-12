This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 12 January, 2019
10 Comments
29 min: Ulster 16, Racing 10

A little gap opens up for Racing as Zebo takes the ball and streaks into the corner, we go to the TMO to see if his leg was in touch first – but it’s good!

Conversion is missed.

Racing now with two tries of their own after Ulster’s lightning quick start.

Flag 26Mins

PENALTY! Ulster 16, Racing 92 5 – Will Addison

Huge chance for Stockdale! Addison with a lovely little kick into the try area and Stockdale reads the flight of the ball well.

Looks like he’s ready to ground the ball, but a bounce just takes the ball away from him.

Ulster win a penalty and Addison steps up to convert – looks like Burns might be struggling just a little.

 

Co24 min: Ulster 13, Racing 92 5

24Mins

24 min: Ulster 13, Racing 92 5

Stemming from a poor line out from Ulster, Racing stretch the Ulster defence and cause Burns to leave a pocket of space Virimi Vakatawa to power his way over.

Conversion is missed but it’s a good response for Racing – a lapse in concentration for Ulster who, up to this point, have actually been quite disciplined.

20Mins

20 min: Ulster 13, Racing 92 0

We’re back in action, good line-out from Best. McCloskey keeps possession for Ulster.

Zebo collects the kick and runs into two tackles. Ulster turn it over. 

Shanahan’s box kick clears but Dulin gathers the kick. Racing patient now with their build up. They go wide from Lauret and feed again to Zebo but he’s pushed into touch.

16 min: Ulster 13, Racing 92 0 

Referee Matthew Carley is struggling with an injury at the moment – he’s having some calf issues so we’re taking a quick break from play to allow him to get some treatment.

Flag 14Mins

TRY! Ulster 13, Racing 92 0 – Jacob Stockdale!

We’re going to the TMO to check the last pass… it’s good.

‘Nothing clear and obvious,’ says Matthew Carley as regards a forward pass.

Another missed conversion from Burns.

13Mins

13 min: Ulster 8, Racing 92 0 

Simon Zebo gets a chorus of boos as he gets his first real touches of the ball.

Racing coming back into the game now but the Ulster defence is resolute. 12 phases as they attack but Marcell Coetzee wins the penalty for the home side.

So far so good for the Irish province. 

9Mins

9 min: Ulster 8, Racing 92 0 

Billy Burns skews the conversion wide.

Robert Baloucoune extends Ulster’s lead against the French side, straight from the line out Burns and Coetzee makes sure the ball goes out wide and the young Ulster back powers through to extend Ulster’s lead.

What a start for Ulster!

5Mins

5 min: Ulster 3, Racing 92 0

Ulster’s defence force a turnover from Racing and they kick clear. Machenaud and Vakatawa trying to bulldoze their way out of defence. 

Ulster force the error through Finn Russell and win another penalty.

Flag 2Mins

PENALTY! Ulster 3, Racing 92 0 – Billy Burns

With 100 seconds on the clock, Ulster win a penalty off the kick-off and punish what looked like a pretty harsh early penalty against Racing.

Returning Rory Best leads his side out…

Not long now until kick-off – any last minute predictions? Get them into me in the comments section…

McFarland has his say on Conney’s replacement Dave Shanahan…

Dave will come up and play 9 – a really good young player. Puts a really good tempo onto the game. In him we have some sprightly 9 play”

How do you think he will cope with the occasion?

Jacob Stockdale Some last minute preparations for Jacob Stockdale. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Not long now until kick-off…

You can get involved today, send us on your predictions in the comments section below.

Cian Roche here getting you through today’s action – you can get me on Twitter @cian_roche.

Rory Best with Matthew Carley and Dimitri Szarzewski at the coin toss That air of authority... Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Just some late team news…

Dave Shanahan comes in for John Cooney who has been ruled out through injury.

Dave Shanahan Dave Shanahan comes in as a late replacement. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Now we’ll cast our eye over the opposition…

Racing 92

15. Brice Dulin
14. Simon Zebo
13. Virimi Vakatawa
12. Henry Chavancy
11. Juan Imhoff
10. Finn Russell
9. Mxime Machenaud

1. Guram Gogichashvili
2. Dimitri Szarzewski (Captain)
3. Ben Tameifuna
4. Bernard Le Roux
5. Leone Nakarawa
6. Wenceslas Lauret
7. Baptiste Chouzenoux
8. Antonie Claassen

Replacements

16. Teddy Bauigny
17. Vasil Kakovin
18. Georges-Henri Colombe-Reazel
19. Brois Palu
20. Fabien Sanconnie
21. Teddy Iribarien
22. Olivier Klemenczak
23. Ben Volavola

Now, let’s bring you some team news…

Stockdale, Addison and McCloskey are all in as Dan McFarland picks a strong side for today’s game.

Iain Henderson continues his return from injury – how much will he be missed in these big games? 

Ulster

15. Louis Ludik
14. Robert Baloucoune
13. Will Addison
12. Stuart McCloskey
11. Jacob Stockdale
10. Billy Burns
9. John Cooney

1. Eric O’Sullivan
2. Rory Best
3. Marty Moore
4. Alan O’Connor
5. Kieran Treadwell
6. Sean Reidy
7. Jordi Murphy
8. Marcell Coetzee

Replacements:

16. Rob Herring
17. Andy Warwick
18. Ross Kane
19. Ian Nagle
20. Nick Timoney
21. Dan Shanahan
22. Mike Lowry
23. Darren Cave

There’s a couple of familiar faces preparing today’s game at Kingspan Stadium…

Simon Zebo arrives Racing 92 and Ireland international, Simon Zebo. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

And if that wasn’t enough, we’ve got our reporter Sean Farrell at this afternoon’s game to bring us all the latest news, reaction and analysis.

Here’s a little something he prepared earlier…

This is Ulster locked, loaded and ready to go full-tilt. No more phony way, no managing minutes, precautionary rests or holding back. The European campaign is here to be defined when they kick off against Racing 92.

Ravenhill will need to rock. Because nothing will come easy against this iteration of the Paris club. Laurent Labit and Travers have their team humming, with more points on the board than anyone else in this year’s Heineken Champions Cup.

They lead pool four by five points, and so could secure a place in the knockout stages with a win today and the tools are in place to do just that.

You can read his full pre-match preview right here.

Good afternoon and welcome along to our live coverage as Ulster go head-to-head with Racing 92 in the Heineken Champions Cup.

The French side make the trip to Kingspan Stadium, already boasting a victory over the Irish province earlier in the competition.

So, with just under an hour until kick-off, catch up on some pre-match listening.


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

