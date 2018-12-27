Try scorer against Munster suspended for Ulster's ties with Connacht and Leinster

Robert Baloucoune bagged a try in the 19-12 win on Friday.

ULSTER WINGER ROBERT Baloucoune will miss their next two interprovincial derbies after being suspended for a tackle he made in last Friday night’s clash with Munster.

Ulster won the match on home soil against an understrength Munster with Baloucoune touching down for a try in the 19-12 victory.

But he received a yellow card for an early tackle in the game on Munster’s Darren Sweetnam and it has been announced today that he has been handed a two-week ban.

The player was reported by the Citing Commissioner in charge for alleged infringement of Law 9.11 – Players must not do anything that is reckless or dangerous to others and Law 9.17 – A player must not tackle, charge, pull, push or grasp an opponent whose feet are off the ground.

The Disciplinary Committee comprising of Robert Milligan QC (Chair), Sheriff Kathrine Mackie and Jennifer Rae (All Scotland) concluded that the player had committed an act of foul play in terms of Law 9.17.

The player also accepted that his actions warranted a red card. The panel agreed that the offence merited a low end-range entry point of four weeks with mitigating factors (Baloucoune’s admission of guilt and his previously clean record) seeing the suspension being reduced.

He will now miss Ulster’s trip to Galway tomorrow night to face Connacht and the away meeting with Leinster on Saturday 5 January but he will be free for their Champions Cup showdown with Racing 92 in Belfast on Saturday 12 January.

