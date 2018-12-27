This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 27 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Try scorer against Munster suspended for Ulster's ties with Connacht and Leinster

The winger will sit out for two weeks after a tackle on Munster’s Darren Sweetnam.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 27 Dec 2018, 2:53 PM
53 minutes ago 1,994 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/4415186
Robert Baloucoune bagged a try in the 19-12 win on Friday.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Robert Baloucoune bagged a try in the 19-12 win on Friday.
Robert Baloucoune bagged a try in the 19-12 win on Friday.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

ULSTER WINGER ROBERT Baloucoune will miss their next two interprovincial derbies after being suspended for a tackle he made in last Friday night’s clash with Munster.

Ulster won the match on home soil against an understrength Munster with Baloucoune touching down for a try in the 19-12 victory.

But he received a yellow card for an early tackle in the game on Munster’s Darren Sweetnam and it has been announced today that he has been handed a two-week ban.

The player was reported by the Citing Commissioner in charge for alleged infringement of Law 9.11 – Players must not do anything that is reckless or dangerous to others and Law 9.17 – A player must not tackle, charge, pull, push or grasp an opponent whose feet are off the ground.

The Disciplinary Committee comprising of Robert Milligan QC (Chair), Sheriff Kathrine Mackie and Jennifer Rae (All Scotland) concluded that the player had committed an act of foul play in terms of Law 9.17.

The player also accepted that his actions warranted a red card. The panel agreed that the offence merited a low end-range entry point of four weeks with mitigating factors (Baloucoune’s admission of guilt and his previously clean record) seeing the suspension being reduced.

He will now miss Ulster’s trip to Galway tomorrow night to face Connacht and the away meeting with Leinster on Saturday 5 January but he will be free for their Champions Cup showdown with Racing 92 in Belfast on Saturday 12 January.

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Andy Dunne look back on a memorable year for Irish rugby.


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    'I hope I can convey what I have learned and what I feel for this club': Iniesta outlines Barca coaching ambition
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    FOOTBALL
    Sarri blasts 'stupid' fans as Chelsea faces fresh allegations of racist chanting
    Sarri blasts 'stupid' fans as Chelsea faces fresh allegations of racist chanting
    Salah free to face Arsenal and Man City after avoiding FA diving charge
    Hazard wants legendary status at Chelsea after reaching landmark
    LIVERPOOL
    'I disliked the way that Klopp has treated me but I understand his situation'
    'I disliked the way that Klopp has treated me but I understand his situation'
    Klopp plays it cool as Liverpool set 16-year best record
    Pep Guardiola refuses to concede Man City's title hopes are over
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Tottenham sad to lose on-fire star once more
    Tottenham sad to lose on-fire star once more
    'My ears blocked. I couldn't hear!' - Man United teen stunned by Old Trafford reception
    Who do you think will win the Premier League?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie