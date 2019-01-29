Ulster secure forwards coach Grant as Peel extends contract

ULSTER HAVE SECURED forwards specialist Roddy Grant to bolster their coaching staff next season.

31-year-old Grant will join from fellow Guinness Pro14 side Edinburgh this summer, taking up the role of forwards coach at Ulster.

Grant retired from playing in 2015. Source: Frikkie Kapp/INPHO

Current scrum coach Aaron Dundon will leave the province, with Ulster confirming the former Leinster hooker will “pursue other coaching opportunities.”

The northern province have also announced that attack coach Dwayne Peel and skills coach Dan Soper have penned new two-year contracts.

The news of Peel’s contract extension comes as a particular boost to Ulster, with the Welshman having been linked with a return to his native land, while Soper has had an impressive impact since joining last summer.

Jared Payne will also continue in his role as defence coach.

Grant, born in Botswana to Scottish parents, played for Edinburgh more than 100 times and was capped by Scotland A but was forced into premature retirement in 2015 due to injury.

He initially worked as a coach with the Scottish Rugby Academy before joining Richard Cockerill’s staff at Edinburgh in 2017 in the role of assistant forwards coach.

Ulster brought in CEO Jonny Petrie from Edinburgh at the beginning of this year, ensuring Grant will have a familiar face in Belfast, while he also knows McFarland, who was previously Scotland’s forwards coach.

“I’m delighted that Roddy will be on board with us from this summer,” said McFarland. “Having worked with Roddy in Scotland I know his skill set will compliment mine in terms of developing our overall forward play.

“It’s also great news that Dwayne and Dan are remaining at Ulster. They have both done a great job and we’ve seen how our players, from the younger guys through to seasoned internationals, have improved as a result of their coaching.

“I’d like to thank Aaron for his work across our set-piece over the past two seasons. He has played a major role in the successful development of young players throughout our forward pack and I know that he will continue to do that in the coming months, as we aim to finish the season strongly.”

Join us to preview the Six Nations with Simon Zebo, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey on Thursday @7pm in Liberty Hall Theatre Dublin.