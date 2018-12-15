This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Saturday 15 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It was greasy and cold, but I still wanted us to be ambitious'

Ulster coach Dan McFarland hailed his side’s second-half effort in yielding a perfect 10 from back-to-backs against the Scarlets.

By Adam McKendry Saturday 15 Dec 2018, 8:45 AM
1 hour ago 3,316 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4397545

ULSTER HEAD COACH Dan McFarland admitted that upping the intensity in the second half helped his side to a 30-15 bonus point win over Scarlets at Kingspan Stadium.

It means Ulster have taken the maximum haul from their back-to-back games against the west Wales outfit, whose elimination from the tournament has now been confirmed.

As for the Irish province, their destiny is firmly in their own hands after their second consecutive bonus point, meaning wins against Racing 92 and Leicester in the final two pool matches would send them into the knockouts for the first time in 2014.

Jacob Stockdale celebrates scoring a try with Tommy O'Toole Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

And McFarland believes that pushing up the tempo after a turgid first half helped them over the line to a vital five points in another convincing performance.

“I’m really satisfied with the result, obviously five points and 10 points from two games against the Scarlets is a situation which any team would be pleased with due to the quality of opposition they are,” said the head coach.

“In terms of the performance there was lots in that that we’d be very happy with.

“We were a little bit disappointing going in at half-time (Ulster led 10-3) in the fact that we hadn’t pushed the game on so there was an intensity in our defence which wasn’t quite at the level we wanted it to be.

“We’d also turned over a couple of balls and lost them in contact, we spoke about that at half-time and we spoke about not giving them access in the second half and I felt that third quarter albeit for the exceptional intercept try we did that.

“The conditions were difficult, it was greasy and cold but I still wanted us to be ambitious and I still wanted to play at a high tempo.

“A lot of the ball was slowed down by double tackles and we didn’t move the ball as much in the forwards but there was far more intensity in our play in that third quarter of the second half.”

One of the key turning points could have been Jonathan Davies’ try shortly after the restart that was completely against the run of play when Gareth Davies intercepted a pass on his own five metre line.

Will Addison with Jonathan Davies Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

But Ulster responded in the perfect fashion by scoring two minutes later when a beautiful crossfield kick from Billy Burns landed perfectly in the hands of Jacob Stockdale for their second try.

“It was against the run of play, it could be described as a 14-point turnaround but the question for us was retaining our composure and understanding what was working for us and regrouping and going back down there, and we’ve got a very good group of leaders in there who are composed,” praised McFarland.

The Englishman added on Burns’ kicking, which led to Stockdale’s try and helped set up Henderson’s second: “It was very good. We went into the first game talking about being able to play a good kicking strategy against them and there aren’t many players better at it than Billy.

“It’s just a question of the decision making around that and I thought Billy was really good and played really well.”

Although the attention will inevitably drift towards that mouthwatering clash with Racing in January at Kingspan Stadium, there is the small matter of the festive inter-pros for Ulster to contend with in the meantime.

Munster are the visitors to Belfast next Friday, before trips to Galway to take on Connacht and Dublin to face Leinster follow in quick succession, with Ulster perched precariously in third in Conference B of the Guinness PRO14.

Next week’s game will be a chance to exact revenge for their Thomond Park mauling back in September, and McFarland insists that his and the team’s thoughts extend no further than that clash.

“We’re coming into a difficult stretch now,” said the head coach.

“We’ve got Munster, Connacht and Leinster coming up which will be very difficult but if you’re striving to where we want to go then it’s really important that we put in performances against our neighbours.”

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Eddie O’Sullivan preview another big weekend of Heineken Cup action and dissect the week’s main talking points.


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam McKendry
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Power ranking the 8 teams most likely to win this year's Champions League
    Power ranking the 8 teams most likely to win this year's Champions League
    Owen: Pogba would be one of the world's best if he played under Klopp or Guardiola
    Here are the 16 clubs who will contest the knockout stages of this season's Champions League
    FOOTBALL
    Liverpool can't be judged just on trophies â Klopp responds to Mourinho
    Liverpool can't be judged just on trophies – Klopp responds to Mourinho
    Ireland's David McGoldrick opened the scoring for Sheffield United tonight with this tidy finish
    Waterford FC unveil new jersey ahead of 2019 season
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Jose Mourinho believes Man United are 'far' from being a team in his image
    Jose Mourinho believes Man United are 'far' from being a team in his image
    Klopp on Pogba questions: 'Does somebody ask Mourinho about Gini Wijnaldum?'
    Roy Keane on Sky Sports punditry duty for Liverpool v United this weekend
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip
    LEINSTER
    Leinster ready to adapt to whatever Bath and the weather throws at them
    Leinster ready to adapt to whatever Bath and the weather throws at them
    Kearney sits out with 'knock', as Cullen strives for cohesion in selection
    Byrne and Conan come into Leinster side to face Bath

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie