Four academy players start as Ludik returns for Ulster against Scarlets

LOUIS LUDIK HAS recovered from a long-term hamstring injury to be named at outside centre for Ulster against Scarlets in tomorrow evening’s Guinness Pro14 clash at Parc y Scarlets [KO 7.35pm, eir Sport/Premier Sports].
Ludik is partnered in midfield by James Hume, one of four academy players in Ulster’s starting XV.
Ireland 7s international Robert Baloucoune starts on the right wing, the exciting Michael Lowry is at fullback, and loosehead prop Eric O’Sullivan is the fourth academy player in the team.
Henry Speight completes the back three, while Billy Burns and Dave Shanahan are the Ulster halfbacks.
Adam McBurney and Marty Moore join O’Sullivan in the front row, captain Alan O’Connor and Kieran Treadwell make up the second row, while Marcell Coetzee, Sean Reidy and Nick Timoney form the back row.
New signing Ian Nagle, who has joined from Leinster until the end of the season, is set for his debut off the bench, while centre Darren Cave is primed to make his comeback from injury as a replacement.
Ulster:
15. Michael Lowry
14. Robert Baloucoune
13. Louis Ludik
12. James Hume
11. Henry Speight
10. Billy Burns
9. Dave Shanahan
1. Eric O’Sullivan
2. Adam McBurney
3. Marty Moore
4. Alan O’Connor (captain)
5. Kieran Treadwell
6. Marcell Coetzee
7. Sean Reidy
8. Nick Timoney
Replacements:
16. John Andrew
17. Andrew Warwick
18. Tom O’Toole
19. Ian Nagle
20. Greg Jones
21. Jonny Stewart
22. Darren Cave
23. Angus Kernohan
Scarlets:
15. Johnny McNicholl
14. Tom Prydie
13. Kieron Fonotia
12. Paul Asquith
11. Ioan Nicholas
10. Dan Jones
9. Kieran Hardy
1. Phil Price
2. Marc Jones
3. Werner Kruger
4. Steve Cummins
5. David Bulbring
6. Ed Kennedy
7. Will Boyde (captain)
8. Uzair Cassiem
Replacements:
16. Daf Hughes
17. Dylan Evans
18. Simon Gardiner
19. Lewis Rawlins
20. Dan Davis
21. Sam Hidalgo-Clyne
22. Clayton Blommetjies
23. Morgan Williams
Referee: Quinton Immelman [SARU].
- This article was updated at 1pm to correct the match venue from Kingspan Stadium to Parc y Scarlets.
