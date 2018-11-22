Four academy players start as Ludik returns for Ulster against Scarlets

LOUIS LUDIK HAS recovered from a long-term hamstring injury to be named at outside centre for Ulster against Scarlets in tomorrow evening’s Guinness Pro14 clash at Parc y Scarlets [KO 7.35pm, eir Sport/Premier Sports].

Ludik is partnered in midfield by James Hume, one of four academy players in Ulster’s starting XV.

Louis Ludik was injured in the final game of last season. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Ireland 7s international Robert Baloucoune starts on the right wing, the exciting Michael Lowry is at fullback, and loosehead prop Eric O’Sullivan is the fourth academy player in the team.

Henry Speight completes the back three, while Billy Burns and Dave Shanahan are the Ulster halfbacks.

Adam McBurney and Marty Moore join O’Sullivan in the front row, captain Alan O’Connor and Kieran Treadwell make up the second row, while Marcell Coetzee, Sean Reidy and Nick Timoney form the back row.

New signing Ian Nagle, who has joined from Leinster until the end of the season, is set for his debut off the bench, while centre Darren Cave is primed to make his comeback from injury as a replacement.

Ulster:

15. Michael Lowry

14. Robert Baloucoune

13. Louis Ludik

12. James Hume

11. Henry Speight

10. Billy Burns

9. Dave Shanahan

1. Eric O’Sullivan

2. Adam McBurney

3. Marty Moore

4. Alan O’Connor (captain)

5. Kieran Treadwell

6. Marcell Coetzee

7. Sean Reidy

8. Nick Timoney

Replacements:

16. John Andrew

17. Andrew Warwick

18. Tom O’Toole

19. Ian Nagle

20. Greg Jones

21. Jonny Stewart

22. Darren Cave

23. Angus Kernohan

Scarlets:

15. Johnny McNicholl

14. Tom Prydie

13. Kieron Fonotia

12. Paul Asquith

11. Ioan Nicholas

10. Dan Jones

9. Kieran Hardy

1. Phil Price

2. Marc Jones

3. Werner Kruger

4. Steve Cummins

5. David Bulbring

6. Ed Kennedy

7. Will Boyde (captain)

8. Uzair Cassiem

Replacements:

16. Daf Hughes

17. Dylan Evans

18. Simon Gardiner

19. Lewis Rawlins

20. Dan Davis

21. Sam Hidalgo-Clyne

22. Clayton Blommetjies

23. Morgan Williams

Referee: Quinton Immelman [SARU].

- This article was updated at 1pm to correct the match venue from Kingspan Stadium to Parc y Scarlets.

