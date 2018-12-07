'The world's his oyster really, he can go wherever he wants' - Addison shines for Ulster

Murray Kinsella reports from Parc y Scarlets

HIS NIGHT STARTED with a knock-on of the kick-off, but Will Addison ended Ulster’s rousing bonus-point win away to Scarlets as man of the match.

Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

A try-scorer for Dan McFarland’s side, creator in chief of several other opportunities and a defensive rock for the Ulstermen, this was the latest in a string of impressive displays from the former Sale Sharks captain.

A summer signing for Ulster, with Joe Schmidt having had an influence in the move, Addison has already proved to be a vital addition to the northern province’s squad.

Having shown his quality and versatility by playing in three different positions in his first three Ireland caps last month, Addison demonstrated that he can influence the top level of European club rugby too with his superb showing in Parc y Scarlets.

The 26-year-old was at outside centre and, having recovered from his early error, soon began to show his class with ball in hand, as well as sending Henry Speight scurrying towards Scarlets’ tryline with an intelligent grubber kick.

While the defending for Addison’s second-half try was poor from Scarlets, the line he took off scrum-half John Cooney spoke further of the England native’s intelligence.

Addison certainly marked his ability and, excitingly for Ulster fans, his coaches believe there is even more to come from him.

“He’s been good, hasn’t he?” said Ulster assistant coach Dwayne Peel post-match in Llanelli.

“I was lucky enough to play with Will when he first came through [at Sale] and I knew he was a class player.

“He’s got an abundance of talent and athletically, he’s very, very good. He’s at ease when he’s running.

“The world’s his oyster really, he can go wherever he wants, I think.

“He’s working really hard and the big thing for me is that there’s still a lot of growth in his game.

“I think he’ll get better and better as long as he stays on the straight and narrow!”

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Andy Dunne preview a big weekend of Heineken Cup action and dissect the week’s main talking points.

Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: