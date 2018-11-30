This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 30 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cooney, Murphy and McCloskey back in Ulster starting line-up for Cardiff clash

The northern province will have six internationals back after their November exploits.

By Sean Farrell Friday 30 Nov 2018, 12:05 PM
14 minutes ago 350 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4368850
Ulster's contingent in the USA Test get a group photo post-match.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Ulster's contingent in the USA Test get a group photo post-match.
Ulster's contingent in the USA Test get a group photo post-match.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

ULSTER HEAD COACH Dan McFarland has been able to recall six of his international stars for tomorrow’s Pro14 meeting with Cardiff Blues at the Kingspan Stadium (kick-off 3pm, eir Sport).

John Cooney, Jordi Murphy and Stuart McCloskey, fresh from starting against the USA for Ireland last week, are among the starters again with McCloskey paired with academy centre James Hume in midfield.

The Blues clash will represent Cooney’s first chance to play for Ulster in six weeks due to a combination of international commitments and injury, but he will reform his half-back partnership with Billy Burns.

Rob Herring will win his 150th Ulster cap as starting hooker. Front-line internationals Rory Best and Jacob Stockdale will have to wait slightly longer to get back in provincial action. The pair were involved in the win over New Zealand a fortnight ago and are on the Ulster bench. Will Addison, who was replaced at half-time of the win over USA after failing a HIA, and Iain Henderson are not among the 23.

Munster native Ian Nagle will provide lock cover among the replacements with Alan O’Connor captaining the side from the second row with Marcell Coetzee pushed to number 8 to accommodate Murphy’s return to the fold.

ULSTER: (15-9): M Lowry; H Speight; J Hume, S McCloskey, L Ludik; B Burns, J Cooney;

(1-8): A Warwick, R Herring, M Moore, A O’Connor (captain), K Treadwell, S Reidy, J Murphy, M Coetzee;

Replacements (16-23): R Best, E O’Sullivan, R Kane, I Nagle, N Timoney, D Shanahan, J McPhillips, J Stockdale.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    Record-breaking Neymar leaves Liverpool sweating on progression
    Super sub Eriksen keeps Tottenham's Champions League hopes alive
    FOOTBALL
    Gerrard's 10-man Rangers secure precious point to keep Europa League hopes alive
    Gerrard's 10-man Rangers secure precious point to keep Europa League hopes alive
    Giroud bags first-half brace as Chelsea top group with comfortable win at home
    Arsenal progress as group winners after three first-half goals in cold Kiev
    IRELAND
    'I was only trying to add an extra zero onto Conor's contract!'
    'I was only trying to add an extra zero onto Conor's contract!'
    Ireland shaded by New Zealand, but progress to face Canada in quarter-final clash at Dubai 7s
    BOD: 'Big names could switch to sevens in pursuit of Olympic gold'
    LIVERPOOL
    As it happened: PSG v Liverpool, Tottenham v Inter - Champions League tracker
    As it happened: PSG v Liverpool, Tottenham v Inter - Champions League tracker
    Is Robbie Keane underrated?
    Robbie Keane officially retires from professional football
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Joe Allen defends Derby midfielder after alleged biting incident
    Joe Allen defends Derby midfielder after alleged biting incident
    Mourinho avoids disciplinary action following bizarre bottle-throwing antics
    'Hell yeah I'm angry!' - Lukaku on 10-minute chat with Mourinho when told he'd been dropped

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie