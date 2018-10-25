7s flyer Baloucoune to make Ulster debut at home to Dragons

Robert Baloucoune, centre, celebrates Ireland's win over England at the Twickenham Sevens.

ULSTER HEAD COACH Dan McFarland has given a debut to Ireland Sevens star Robert Baloucoune for tomorrow’s Pro14 Conference B meeting with the Dragons in Kingspan Stadium (kick-off 19.55, eir Sport).

The Enniskillen man will start on the right wing for Ulster, while Henry Speight has recovered from a knee issue to take up the opposite flank.

Fresh from inclusion in Joe Schmidt’s November squad, Will Addison and Stuart McCloskey fill the midfield berths.

With front-line scrum-half John Cooney not involved due to injury again, Dave Shanahan partners Johnny McPhillips at half-back.

Rory Best captains a formidable pack with Iain Henderson, Jordi Murphy Marcell Coetzee all involved.

Ulster:

15. Michael Lowry

14. Robert Baloucoune

13. Will Addison

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Henry Speight

10. Johnny McPhillips

9. Dave Shanahan

1. Eric O’Sullivan

2. Rory Best (Captain)

3. Marty Moore

4. Iain Henderson

5. Kieran Treadwell

6. Sean Reidy

7. Jordi Murphy

8. Marcell Coetzee

Replacements:

16. Rob Herring

17. Andy Warwick

18. Tom O’Toole

19. Alan O’Connor

20. Greg Jones

21. Jonny Stewart

22. Angus Kernohan

23. Craig Gilroy

Dragons

15. Jordan Williams

14. Daf Howells

13. Adam Warren

12. Jarryd Sage

11. Will Talbot-Davies

10. Jason Tovey

9. Rhodri Williams

1. Brok Harris

2. Richard Hibbard (Captain)

3. Lloyd Fairbrother

4. Matthew Screech

5. Lewis Evans

6 Huw Taylor

7. Nic Cudd

8. Harrison Keddie

Replacements:

16. Rhys Lawrence

17. Aaron Jarvis

18. Ryan Bevington

19. Joe Davies

20. Taine Basham

21. Tavis Knoyle

22. Jack Dixon

23. Zane Kirchner

