7s flyer Baloucoune to make Ulster debut at home to Dragons

ULSTER HEAD COACH Dan McFarland has given a debut to Ireland Sevens star Robert Baloucoune for tomorrow’s Pro14 Conference B meeting with the Dragons in Kingspan Stadium (kick-off 19.55, eir Sport).
The Enniskillen man will start on the right wing for Ulster, while Henry Speight has recovered from a knee issue to take up the opposite flank.
Fresh from inclusion in Joe Schmidt’s November squad, Will Addison and Stuart McCloskey fill the midfield berths.
With front-line scrum-half John Cooney not involved due to injury again, Dave Shanahan partners Johnny McPhillips at half-back.
Rory Best captains a formidable pack with Iain Henderson, Jordi Murphy Marcell Coetzee all involved.
Ulster:
15. Michael Lowry
14. Robert Baloucoune
13. Will Addison
12. Stuart McCloskey
11. Henry Speight
10. Johnny McPhillips
9. Dave Shanahan
1. Eric O’Sullivan
2. Rory Best (Captain)
3. Marty Moore
4. Iain Henderson
5. Kieran Treadwell
6. Sean Reidy
7. Jordi Murphy
8. Marcell Coetzee
Replacements:
16. Rob Herring
17. Andy Warwick
18. Tom O’Toole
19. Alan O’Connor
20. Greg Jones
21. Jonny Stewart
22. Angus Kernohan
23. Craig Gilroy
Dragons
15. Jordan Williams
14. Daf Howells
13. Adam Warren
12. Jarryd Sage
11. Will Talbot-Davies
10. Jason Tovey
9. Rhodri Williams
1. Brok Harris
2. Richard Hibbard (Captain)
3. Lloyd Fairbrother
4. Matthew Screech
5. Lewis Evans
6 Huw Taylor
7. Nic Cudd
8. Harrison Keddie
Replacements:
16. Rhys Lawrence
17. Aaron Jarvis
18. Ryan Bevington
19. Joe Davies
20. Taine Basham
21. Tavis Knoyle
22. Jack Dixon
23. Zane Kirchner
