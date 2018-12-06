Ireland pair Henderson and Addison return to Ulster team for Scarlets trip

Ireland international Iain Henderson. Source: Inpho/Billy Stickland

ULSTER HAVE BEEN boosted by the return of Iain Henderson and Will Addison for tomorrow’s Heineken European Champions Cup away game against Scarlets (7.45pm, live on BT Sport).

The pair haven’t featured for the province since Ireland’s November Tests but are named in the side along with international team-mates Rory Best and Jacob Stockdale, who were both second-half substitutes in last Saturday’s Pro14 win over Cardiff Blues.

Ulster captain Best is set to equal Andrew Trimble’s record of 71 European appearances in Llanelli, and he is joined in the front row by Eric O’Sullivan and Marty Moore.

Meanwhile, Louis Ludik shifts from left wing to fullback to make room for Stockdale.

Ulster (v Scarlets)

15. Louis Ludik

14. Henry Speight

13. Will Addison

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Jacob Stockdale

10. Billy Burns

9. John Cooney

8. Eric O’Sullivan

7. Rory Best (captain)

6. Marty Moore

5. Iain Henderson

4. Kieran Treadwell

3. Sean Reidy

2. Jordi Murphy

1. Marcell Coetzee

Replacements:

16. Rob Herring

17. Kyle McCall

18. Tom O’Toole

19. Matty Rea

20. Nick Timoney

21. Dave Shanahan

22. Johnny McPhillips

23. Darren Cave

