Dublin: 13 °C Thursday 6 December, 2018
Ireland pair Henderson and Addison return to Ulster team for Scarlets trip

Captain Rory Best and wing Jacob Stockdale are also included for Friday’s European fixture.

By Ben Blake Thursday 6 Dec 2018, 12:42 PM
56 minutes ago 1,500 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4379541

Ireland’s Iain Henderson Ireland international Iain Henderson. Source: Inpho/Billy Stickland

ULSTER HAVE BEEN boosted by the return of Iain Henderson and Will Addison for tomorrow’s Heineken European Champions Cup away game against Scarlets (7.45pm, live on BT Sport).

The pair haven’t featured for the province since Ireland’s November Tests but are named in the side along with international team-mates Rory Best and Jacob Stockdale, who were both second-half substitutes in last Saturday’s Pro14 win over Cardiff Blues. 

Ulster captain Best is set to equal Andrew Trimble’s record of 71 European appearances in Llanelli, and he is joined in the front row by Eric O’Sullivan and Marty Moore. 

Meanwhile, Louis Ludik shifts from left wing to fullback to make room for Stockdale. 

Ulster (v Scarlets) 

15. Louis Ludik
14. Henry Speight
13. Will Addison
12. Stuart McCloskey
11. Jacob Stockdale
10. Billy Burns
9. John Cooney

8. Eric O’Sullivan
7. Rory Best (captain)
6. Marty Moore
5. Iain Henderson
4. Kieran Treadwell
3. Sean Reidy
2. Jordi Murphy
1. Marcell Coetzee

Replacements:

16. Rob Herring
17. Kyle McCall
18. Tom O’Toole
19. Matty Rea
20. Nick Timoney
21. Dave Shanahan
22. Johnny McPhillips
23. Darren Cave

