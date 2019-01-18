Henderson returns to help Ulster force a way into European quarter-finals

Moore, Henderson, Best and O'Sullivan prepare for a scrum against the Scarlets.

TWO DAYS ON from being named in Ireland’s Six Nations squad, second row Iain Henderson has returned from injury to aid Ulster in tomorrow’s Heineken Champions Cup Pool 4 finale away to Leicester (kick-off 15.15, BT Sport).

It had been feared that a thumb injury would keep the powerful lock out of action for both club and country, but he has been passed fit to start alongside Kieran Treadwell in Ulster’s engine room.

Henderson’s comeback sees Alan O’Connor drop to the bench in the sole change to the XV which started last week’s dramatic win over Racing 92 in the Kingspan Stadium.

John Cooney missed out on the win over the Top14 side with a back spasm, but returns to take a seat among the replacements with Dave Shanahan holding on to the number 9 shirt.

Out-half Billy Burns picked up a calf injury during the win over Racing, but has pulled through to start ahead of Michael Lowry.

A repeat of Ulster’s 2014 win over the Tigers at Welford Road, would guarantee Dan McFarland’s men progress to the quarter-finals for the first time since that same year.

Anything less will leave the northern province seeking favours from elsewhere, not least tonight’s meeting between Edinburgh and Ruan Pienaar’s Montpellier. A home win there would give Ulster greater leeway in their bid to advance to the last eight.

Topping the pool and taking a home quarter-final is not out of range either if Scarlets can spring a surprise away to Racing 92.

Manu Tuilagi will be at the heart of things for Geordan Murphy's Tigers. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Tigers will have plenty to say in the matter, however, as head coach Geordan Murphy will start the four players involved in England’s squad as well as scrum-half stalwart Ben Youngs, who will likely have a point to prove after his omission from Eddie Jones’ group.

Manu Tuilagi and Matt Toomua form a dangerous centre partnership outside George Ford, while the speed of Jonny May will give Ulster plenty to worry about.

Leicester Tigers

15 Jonah Holmes

14 Jonny May

13 Manu Tuilagi

12 Matt Toomua

11 Jordan Olowofela

10 George Ford (capt)

9 Ben Youngs

1 Greg Bateman

2 Jake Kerr

3 Dan Cole

4 Mike Fitzgerald

5 Graham Kitchener

6 Mike Williams

7 Brendon O’Connor

8 Sione Kalamafoni

Replacements

16 Ross McMillan

17 Facundo Gigena

18 Joe Heyes

19 Harry Wells

20 Will Evans

21 Ben White

22 Joe Ford

23 Sam Aspland-Robinson

Ulster

15. Louis Ludik

14. Robery Baloucoune

13. Will Addison

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Jacob Stockdale

10. Billy Burns

9. Dave Shanahan

1. Eric O’Sullivan

2. Rory Best (Capt.)

3. Marty Moore

4. Iain Henderson

5. Kieran Treadwell

6. Sean Reidy

7. Jordi Murphy

8. Marcell Coetzee

Replacements;

16. Rob Herring

17. Andy Warwick

18. Ross Kane

19. Alan O’Connor

20. Nick Timoney

21. John Cooney

22. Michael Lowry

23. Darren Cave

Ahead of the final weekend of European pool games, Murray Kinsella, Andy Dunne and Gavan Casey look at what each of the provinces can expect, and who impressed last weekend:

Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

