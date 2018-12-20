Baloucoune in for Stockdale, but Ulster retain strength for Munster clash

ULSTER HEAD COACH Dan McFarland has been able to limit the changes needed to his team for tomorrow’s Pro14 clash with Munster in Kingspan Stadium [kick-off 19.35, eir Sport].
The northern province have struck a rich vein of form through the European back-to-backs having battled back into quarter-final contention with bonus point wins over Scarlets.
Iain Henderson, who faces a stint on the sidelines after thumb surgery, is one of just three changes after the Heineken Champions Cup back-to-backs. The Lions lock is replaced by the on-loan Ian Nagle in the pack behind Rob Herring. The hooker captains the side with Rory Best brought in among the replacements.
The sole change to Ulster’s back-line is a significant one, Jacob Stockdale is taken out of the firing line and so academy flyer Robert Baloucoune starts with Louis Ludik and Henry Speight in the back-field while Will Addison and Stuart McCloskey man midfield.
Ulster head into the festive period trailing second-place Scarlets only on points difference with both teams sitting on 29 points, 15 back from Conference B leaders Leinster.
Ulster (v Munster)
15. Louis Ludik
14. Henry Speight
13. Will Addison
12. Stuart McCloskey
11. Robert Baloucoune
10. Billy Burns
9. John Cooney
1. Eric O’Sullivan
2. Rob Herring (captain)
3. Marty Moore
4. Ian Nagle
5. Kieran Treadwell
6. Sean Reidy
7. Jordi Murphy
8. Marcell Coetzee
Replacements
16. Rory Best
17. Kyle McCall
18. Ross Kane
19. Clive Ross
20. Nick Timoney
21. Dave Shanahan
22. Johnny McPhillips
23. James Hume
