Baloucoune in for Stockdale, but Ulster retain strength for Munster clash

Kieran Treadwell, John Cooney and Louis Ludik celebrate the win over the Scarlets.

ULSTER HEAD COACH Dan McFarland has been able to limit the changes needed to his team for tomorrow’s Pro14 clash with Munster in Kingspan Stadium [kick-off 19.35, eir Sport].

The northern province have struck a rich vein of form through the European back-to-backs having battled back into quarter-final contention with bonus point wins over Scarlets.

Iain Henderson, who faces a stint on the sidelines after thumb surgery, is one of just three changes after the Heineken Champions Cup back-to-backs. The Lions lock is replaced by the on-loan Ian Nagle in the pack behind Rob Herring. The hooker captains the side with Rory Best brought in among the replacements.

The sole change to Ulster’s back-line is a significant one, Jacob Stockdale is taken out of the firing line and so academy flyer Robert Baloucoune starts with Louis Ludik and Henry Speight in the back-field while Will Addison and Stuart McCloskey man midfield.

Ulster head into the festive period trailing second-place Scarlets only on points difference with both teams sitting on 29 points, 15 back from Conference B leaders Leinster.

Ulster (v Munster)

15. Louis Ludik

14. Henry Speight

13. Will Addison

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Robert Baloucoune

10. Billy Burns

9. John Cooney

1. Eric O’Sullivan

2. Rob Herring (captain)

3. Marty Moore

4. Ian Nagle

5. Kieran Treadwell

6. Sean Reidy

7. Jordi Murphy

8. Marcell Coetzee

Replacements

16. Rory Best

17. Kyle McCall

18. Ross Kane

19. Clive Ross

20. Nick Timoney

21. Dave Shanahan

22. Johnny McPhillips

23. James Hume

