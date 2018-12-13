Ulster name unchanged team for Scarlets visit after narrow away win

ULSTER WILL LINE out with an unchanged team for tomorrow’s Heineken European Champions Cup game at Kingspan Stadium (7.45pm, live on BT Sport).
Dan McFarland’s men claimed an incredible 24-25 bonus point win over Scarlets away from home a week ago, with Will Addison putting in a man-of-the-match performance to boost their hopes of reaching the knock-out stages.
The province face the same opposition in Belfast on Friday, and they will stick with an identical starting XV.
Captain Rory Best is set to move ahead of Andrew Trimble as Ulster’s most capped player in European competitions with 72 appearances.
Ulster (v Scarlets)
15. Louis Ludik
14. Henry Speight
13. Will Addison
12. Stuart McCloskey
11. Jacob Stockdale
10. Billy Burns
9. John Cooney
8. Marcell Coetzee
7. Jordi Murphy
6. Sean Reidy
5. Kieran Treadwell
4. Iain Henderson
3. Marty Moore
2. Rory Best (captain)
1. Eric O’Sullivan
Replacements:
16. Rob Herring
17. Kyle McCall
18. Tom O’Toole
19. Matty Rea
20. Nick Timoney
21. Dave Shanahan
22. Johnny McPhillips
23. Darren Cave
Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:
COMMENTS (2)