This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Thursday 13 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ulster name unchanged team for Scarlets visit after narrow away win

Head coach Dan McFarland has stuck with the same 15 that claimed victory at Parc y Scarlets last Friday.

By Ben Blake Thursday 13 Dec 2018, 12:21 PM
1 hour ago 1,560 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4393094

ULSTER WILL LINE out with an unchanged team for tomorrow’s Heineken European Champions Cup game at Kingspan Stadium (7.45pm, live on BT Sport). 

Jacob Stockdale and Rory Best after the game Rory Best (right) and the Ulster players after last Friday's win. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Dan McFarland’s men claimed an incredible 24-25 bonus point win over Scarlets away from home a week ago, with Will Addison putting in a man-of-the-match performance to boost their hopes of reaching the knock-out stages. 

The province face the same opposition in Belfast on Friday, and they will stick with an identical starting XV. 

Captain Rory Best is set to move ahead of Andrew Trimble as Ulster’s most capped player in European competitions with 72 appearances. 

Ulster (v Scarlets) 

15. Louis Ludik
14. Henry Speight
13. Will Addison
12. Stuart McCloskey
11. Jacob Stockdale
10. Billy Burns
9. John Cooney

8. Marcell Coetzee
7. Jordi Murphy
6. Sean Reidy
5. Kieran Treadwell
4. Iain Henderson
3. Marty Moore
2. Rory Best (captain)
1. Eric O’Sullivan

Replacements:

16. Rob Herring
17. Kyle McCall
18. Tom O’Toole
19. Matty Rea
20. Nick Timoney
21. Dave Shanahan
22. Johnny McPhillips
23. Darren Cave

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Owen: Pogba would be one of the world's best if he played under Klopp or Guardiola
    Owen: Pogba would be one of the world's best if he played under Klopp or Guardiola
    Here are the 16 clubs who will contest the knockout stages of this season's Champions League
    Van Dijk targets Champions League glory after Liverpool escape
    FOOTBALL
    'Moment of genius' from Liverpool target Fekir sends Lyon into Champions League last 16
    'Moment of genius' from Liverpool target Fekir sends Lyon into Champions League last 16
    Raheem Sterling rounds off difficult few days with Premier League award
    Neymar brilliance in Belgrade helps PSG secure Group C top spot ahead of Liverpool
    LIVERPOOL
    More defensive injury woes for Liverpool as second defender ruled out in space of a week
    More defensive injury woes for Liverpool as second defender ruled out in space of a week
    'It was amazing': Klopp hails Alisson's wonder-save
    As it happened: Liverpool vs Napoli, Champions League
    LEINSTER
    Munster and Leinster's festive inter-pro set for record-equalling Thomond crowd
    Munster and Leinster's festive inter-pro set for record-equalling Thomond crowd
    Furlong demands Leinster hit another gear in Aviva showdown with Bath
    Lancaster 'very happy' at Leinster but unsigned contract leaves door open for Ireland talks
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Wenger backs Zidane for Premier League job amid ongoing United talk
    Wenger backs Zidane for Premier League job amid ongoing United talk
    'England have a diamond' - Guardiola hails City youngster
    Mourinho says 'nothing' surprised him about Valencia defeat

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie