Ulster name unchanged team for Scarlets visit after narrow away win

ULSTER WILL LINE out with an unchanged team for tomorrow’s Heineken European Champions Cup game at Kingspan Stadium (7.45pm, live on BT Sport).

Rory Best (right) and the Ulster players after last Friday's win. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Dan McFarland’s men claimed an incredible 24-25 bonus point win over Scarlets away from home a week ago, with Will Addison putting in a man-of-the-match performance to boost their hopes of reaching the knock-out stages.

The province face the same opposition in Belfast on Friday, and they will stick with an identical starting XV.

Captain Rory Best is set to move ahead of Andrew Trimble as Ulster’s most capped player in European competitions with 72 appearances.

Ulster (v Scarlets)

15. Louis Ludik

14. Henry Speight

13. Will Addison

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Jacob Stockdale

10. Billy Burns

9. John Cooney

8. Marcell Coetzee

7. Jordi Murphy

6. Sean Reidy

5. Kieran Treadwell

4. Iain Henderson

3. Marty Moore

2. Rory Best (captain)

1. Eric O’Sullivan

Replacements:

16. Rob Herring

17. Kyle McCall

18. Tom O’Toole

19. Matty Rea

20. Nick Timoney

21. Dave Shanahan

22. Johnny McPhillips

23. Darren Cave

