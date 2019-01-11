Baloucoune back from ban to make European debut in Ulster's clash with Racing

WING ROBERT BALOUCOUNE will return from suspension to win his Heineken Champions Cup debut when Ulster host Racing 92 at Kingspan Stadium tomorrow (kick-off 15.15).

The Fermanagh flyer was given a two-week suspension for his early aerial challenge on Munster’s Darren Sweetnam in the pre-Christmas win over the southern province. After scoring twice in that game, he will form a back three with Jacob Stockdale and Louis Ludik outside international centres Will Addison and Stuart McCloskey.

Head coach Dan McFarland has made wholesale changes from the squad sent to face Leinster last weekend. Only Sean Reidy and Alan O’Connor retain a starting berth for the visit of the Paris giants.

Rory Best made a telling impact off the bench against Munster. Source: Inpho/Billy Stickland

Rory Best returns to captain the side, with Jordi Murphy and Marcell Coetzee again slotting in along side Reidy

Thanks to back-to-back bonus point wins over the Scarlets last month, Ulster enter round 5 in good shape in Pool 4 and a bonus point win over Racing could take them level on points with last year’s European runners-up.

Racing are not sparing the horses for the task. However, Donnacha Ryan has not shaken off a knee issue in time to travel to Ulster. Leone Nakarawa will partner Bernard Le Roux in the second row, forming the core of a powerful pack with Wenceslas Lauret, Baptiste Chouzenoux and Antonie Claassen in the back row.

Maxime Machenaud and Finn Russell will stand opposite John Cooney and Billy Burns, while loss of Teddy Thomas to injury sees Simon Zebo partnered by Brice Dulin and Juan Imhoff in the back three.

Ulster (v Racing)

15. Louis Ludik

14. Robert Baloucoune

13. Will Addison

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Jacob Stockdale

10. Billy Burns

9.John Cooney

1. Eric O’Sullivan

2. Rory Best

3. Marty Moore

4. Alan O’Connor

5. Kieran Treadwell

6. Sean Reidy

7. Jordi Murphy

8. Marcell Coetzee

Replacements:

16. Rob Herring

17. Andy Warwick

18. Ross Kane

19. Ian Nagle

20. Nick Timoney

21. Dan Shanahan

22. Mike Lowry

23. Darren Cave

