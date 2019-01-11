This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Friday 11 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Baloucoune back from ban to make European debut in Ulster's clash with Racing

Only two players are retained from the shadow selection sent to face Leinster last weekend.

By Sean Farrell Friday 11 Jan 2019, 12:12 PM
15 minutes ago 380 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4434782
Robert Baloucoune touches down against Munster.
Image: Inpho/Billy Stickland
Robert Baloucoune touches down against Munster.
Robert Baloucoune touches down against Munster.
Image: Inpho/Billy Stickland

WING ROBERT BALOUCOUNE will return from suspension to win his Heineken Champions Cup debut when Ulster host Racing 92 at Kingspan Stadium tomorrow (kick-off 15.15).

The Fermanagh flyer was given a two-week suspension for his early aerial challenge on Munster’s Darren Sweetnam in the pre-Christmas win over the southern province. After scoring twice in that game, he will form a back three with Jacob Stockdale and Louis Ludik outside international centres Will Addison and Stuart McCloskey.

Head coach Dan McFarland has made wholesale changes from the squad sent to face Leinster last weekend. Only Sean Reidy and Alan O’Connor retain a starting berth for the visit of the Paris giants.

Ulster’s Rory Best Rory Best made a telling impact off the bench against Munster. Source: Inpho/Billy Stickland

Rory Best returns to captain the side, with Jordi Murphy and Marcell Coetzee again slotting in along side Reidy

 Thanks to back-to-back bonus point wins over the Scarlets last month, Ulster enter round 5 in good shape in Pool 4 and a bonus point win over Racing could take them level on points with last year’s European runners-up.

Racing are not sparing the horses for the task. However, Donnacha Ryan has not shaken off a knee issue in time to travel to Ulster. Leone Nakarawa will partner Bernard Le Roux in the second row, forming the core of a powerful pack with Wenceslas Lauret, Baptiste Chouzenoux and Antonie Claassen in the back row.

Maxime Machenaud and Finn Russell will stand opposite John Cooney and Billy Burns, while loss of Teddy Thomas to injury sees Simon Zebo partnered by Brice Dulin and Juan Imhoff in the back three.

Ulster (v Racing)

15. Louis Ludik
14. Robert Baloucoune
13. Will Addison
12. Stuart McCloskey
11. Jacob Stockdale
10. Billy Burns
9.John Cooney

1. Eric O’Sullivan
2. Rory Best
3. Marty Moore
4. Alan O’Connor
5. Kieran Treadwell
6. Sean Reidy
7. Jordi Murphy
8. Marcell Coetzee

Replacements:

16. Rob Herring
17. Andy Warwick
18. Ross Kane
19. Ian Nagle
20. Nick Timoney
21. Dan Shanahan
22. Mike Lowry
23. Darren Cave

Ahead of a huge weekend of Heineken Champions Cup action, Murray Kinsella, Andy Dunne and Gavan Casey assess the provinces’ chances of putting a foot in the last eight:


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Bayern star Muller to miss crucial Liverpool Champions League clashes through suspension
    Bayern star Muller to miss crucial Liverpool Champions League clashes through suspension
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    Coutinho told he has Barca future as bench duty continues for ex-Liverpool star
    FOOTBALL
    'Man United speculation there for a reason' - Solskjaer praises Pochettino
    'Man United speculation there for a reason' - Solskjaer praises Pochettino
    Under-strength Barcelona suffer Copa del Rey defeat
    Dyche rubbishes Tarkowski to Liverpool link as a 'bizarre rumour'
    LEINSTER
    'We're treating it as a final': Toulouse ready to raid the RDS
    'We're treating it as a final': Toulouse ready to raid the RDS
    Larmour v Kolbe: 'You’d pay money to see them on the same field, wouldn’t you?'
    How they stand: The state of play across the Champions Cup pools
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Pogba back from injury for Man United's trip to Wembley
    Pogba back from injury for Man United's trip to Wembley
    Arsenal not currently in a position to make permanent deals, says Emery
    Everton midfielder: 'The football played by Big Sam was awful, if it could even be called football'
    BOXING
    'She has good morals': Pete Taylor opens up on pre-Rio Olympics split with daughter Katie
    'She has good morals': Pete Taylor opens up on pre-Rio Olympics split with daughter Katie
    Critically acclaimed 'Katie' film to air on RTÉ and become available in UK next week
    Dublin's Lynn 'The Hunter' Harvey lands her dream fight for the European title

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie