McFarland switches up the backline as Ulster prepare for trip to Galway

ULSTER HEAD COACH Dan McFarland has made four changes to the side who defeated Munster as they prepare to travel to the Sportsground for their Guinness Pro14 clash with Connacht on Friday [kick-off 7.35pm].

Three of the changes are in the backline as Johnny McPhillips, Angus Kernohan and Darren Cave are all named to start while Nick Timoney comes into the backrow alongside Jordi Murphy and Marcell Coetzee.

McPhillips will partner up with John Cooney at half-back, with Cave joining Will Addison in midfield.

Kernohan starts on the left wing opposite Henry Speight, who will be making his final Ulster appearance before returning to Australia while Louis Ludik completes the back three.

The front five remains the same with Rob Herring captaining the side from hooker. Eric O’Sullivan and Marty Moore will line up either side of Herring, with Ian Nagle and Kieran Treadwell named to start once again.

Prop Tommy O’Hagan is set to earn his first Ulster cap if called upon from the bench.

Ulster v Connacht

15. Louis Ludik

14. Henry Speight

13. Will Addison

12. Darren Cave

11. Angus Kernohan

10. Johnny McPhillips

9. John Cooney

1. Eric O’Sullivan

2. Rob Herring (captain)

3. Marty Moore

4. Ian Nagle

5. Kieran Treadwell

6. Nick Timoney

7. Jordi Murphy

8. Marcell Coetzee

Replacements

16. Adam McBurney

17. Tommy O’Hagan

18. Ross Kane

19. Clive Ross

20. Greg Jones

21. David Shanahan

22. Peter Nelson

23. Stuart McCloskey.

