Ulster set to pounce for Wallabies and Brumbies lock Sam Carter

ULSTER ARE SET to sign Wallabies and Brumbies second row Sam Carter next season.

The 29-year-old is out of contract after the 2019 Super Rugby campaign and it’s understood he is close to finalising a move to Ulster.

The transfer was first reported by The Canberra Times in Australia and sources in Ireland have confirmed to The42 that a deal is close.

Carter [standing] makes a tackle on Ireland's Jack McGrath in 2014. Source: Colm O'Neill/INPHO

Carter, who stands 6ft 7ins tall and weighs over 115kg, has won 14 caps for Australia, having debuted in 2014. His most recent caps came in 2017 and with Michael Cheika favouring other locks, a move abroad this year has looked likely.

Ulster have been on the lookout for an experienced second row to bolster their squad, with the talismanic Iain Henderson regularly away on Ireland duty and sometimes rested due to the IRFU’s player management programme.

Moving to Ireland would rule Carter out of any recall to the Wallabies, meaning Ulster would be signing a player who would always be available for selection if fit.

Ulster currently also have Alan O’Connor, Kieran Treadwell, Ian Nagle, Alan O’Connor and Alex Thompson on the books in the locking department, while Matthew Dalton and Jack Regan are in the academy.

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland is in the process of attempting to strengthen the northern province’s squad following several disappointing results when their Ireland internationals have been unavailable.

Carter has eight seasons of Super Rugby under his belt. Source: AAP/PA Images

McFarland has already released unwanted props Rodney Ah You and Schalk van der Merwe mid-season, while Peter Browne, Chris Henry and Jean Deysel have all retired during this campaign too.

Ulster have exposed many youngsters and academy players to first-team action this season and McFarland will hope that a handful of more experienced new additions will leave the province with stronger squad depth in 2019/20.

The northern province have also been linked with a move for versatile Highlanders outside back Matt Faddes, a lightning-quick New Zealander who the Belfast Telegraph report is close to finalising a deal to join Ulster.

