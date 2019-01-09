This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ultan Dillane signs contract extension at Connacht

It’s 73 and far-from-out for the Paris-born lock.

By Gavin Cooney Wednesday 9 Jan 2019, 3:46 PM
1 hour ago
Ultan Dillane has extended his stay in Galway.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Ultan Dillane has extended his stay in Galway.
Ultan Dillane has extended his stay in Galway.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

ULTAN DILLANE HAS signed a two-year contract extension with Connacht, extending his stay at the Sportsground up to the end of the 2020/21 season. 

Dillane joined the Connacht Academy in 2012, and went on to make his senior debut for the province in December 2014. He has since made 73 appearances for the side. 

His senior Irish debut came against England in the Six Nations in 2016, and he has gone on to make a further 10 appearances under Joe Schmidt. 

Commenting on the extension, Dillane said that ““I am delighted to be extending my contract and committing to Connacht for a further two seasons”.

I am proud of the fact that I have come through the academy system in the province and gone on to play for Connacht and Ireland at senior level. There is huge confidence and ambition in the Connacht squad and throughout the organisation and I am really excited about what we can achieve over the next few years.

His coach Andy Friend was equally happy at the announcement, saying “We are delighted to announce that Ultan Dillane has signed a two year contract extension. Ultan has played the game at the highest level and brings a wealth of experience to our side. He will continue to be a central figure as we target further success in the seasons ahead”. 

