This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Friday 28 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'We had some doubts': Emery reveals turning down Salah at PSG

The Arsenal boss now rates Salah as one of the top five players in the world.

By The42 Team Friday 28 Dec 2018, 10:20 PM
11 minutes ago 333 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4416769
Salah and Liverpool face the Gunners on Saturday.
Image: Liverpool FC via Getty Images
Salah and Liverpool face the Gunners on Saturday.
Salah and Liverpool face the Gunners on Saturday.
Image: Liverpool FC via Getty Images

ARSENAL MANAGER UNAI Emery believes Mohamed Salah is now among the world’s top five players, despite failing to sign him when he was in charge of Paris Saint-Germain.

The Gunners boss will be in opposition to the Liverpool forward when his Arsenal side face the unbeaten Premier League leaders at Anfield on Saturday.

Egypt international Salah, 26, has scored 59 goals in 78 matches since arriving at Anfield from Italian club Roma before the start of the 2017/18 season.

Emery was coach of Ligue 1 champions PSG at the time and on Friday he admitted to being uncertain as to how Salah would cope with the pressure of playing for a major club.

“We spoke about the possibility to sign Salah to Paris St Germain when he was playing at Roma,” Emery said.

“We had some doubts — and then he signed for Liverpool and these doubts he has broken at Liverpool. Now, if you are speaking about the five top players in the world, one is Salah.”

Emery, asked about the nature of his reservations regarding Salah, added: “Can he take the performance into one big team?

For example like PSG in Paris. And today I can say to you…if we signed him, we signed one player in the top five in the world.

Emery said the signings of Salah and centre-back Virgil van Dijk had been central to Liverpool’s progress under Jurgen Klopp.

“I remember three years ago they had a problem in their defensive moments and bought some people — for example van Dijk — with a good investment and the result is we are looking at them today and their progress,” he said.

They are very strong in defence and also they are improving a lot when they bought Salah and now offensively they are a very big team.

The Spaniard added: “I think the Premier League is now the best and most important competition in the world for the teams, with Spain, maybe Italy and Germany.

“But I think here are the best teams and players and now the leader in the table is Liverpool — and it is because they are doing things very well.”

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Andy Dunne look back on a memorable year for Irish rugby.


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    'I hope I can convey what I have learned and what I feel for this club': Iniesta outlines Barca coaching ambition
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    FOOTBALL
    'I want to stay involved in the game': Joe Cole returns to Chelsea in new coaching role
    'I want to stay involved in the game': Joe Cole returns to Chelsea in new coaching role
    Arrest warrant issued for Sheffield Wednesday forward Forestieri
    'I am happy at Juventus': Allegri dismisses speculation linking him to Man United job
    LIVERPOOL
    Riise: Bellamy 'could have ended my career' with golf club attack
    Riise: Bellamy 'could have ended my career' with golf club attack
    Klopp delivers Liverpool injury update as Milner ruled out of Arsenal clash
    'He has more words and is trying to sing': Seán Cox's wife reveals 'encouraging' progress in his recovery
    ULSTER
    Connacht do the double over Ulster as Friend's men end the year on a high
    Connacht do the double over Ulster as Friend's men end the year on a high
    As it happened: Connacht v Ulster, Guinness Pro14
    Connacht seek ruthless response on home turf after RDS heartbreak
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'Gascoigne was kicking pillows and volleying bars of soap... The club doctor gave him some tablets to calm down'
    'Gascoigne was kicking pillows and volleying bars of soap... The club doctor gave him some tablets to calm down'
    Quiz: How well do you remember the Premier League year?
    Gerrard: Talk of succeeding Klopp at Liverpool is 'very presumptuous'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie