This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Tuesday 18 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

United Arab Emirates side stun River Plate to reach Club World Cup final

Al Ain will face either Real Madrid or Kashima Antlers in the tournament’s climactic encounter.

By AFP Tuesday 18 Dec 2018, 7:26 PM
45 minutes ago 2,130 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4403689
Al Ain head coach Zoran Mamic, right, celebrates with Hussein Elshahat.
Image: Hassan Ammar
Al Ain head coach Zoran Mamic, right, celebrates with Hussein Elshahat.
Al Ain head coach Zoran Mamic, right, celebrates with Hussein Elshahat.
Image: Hassan Ammar

AL AIN STUNNED Copa Libertadores winners River Plate 5-4 on penalties on Tuesday after a lively 2-2 draw to clinch a place in the Club World Cup final and set up a potential showdown with Real Madrid in the United Arab Emirates.

Sweden international Marcus Berg flicked in a corner at the near post to give UAE champions Al Ain the lead on three minutes, but Rafael Santos Borre struck twice in quick succession to put River 2-1 ahead.

The Colombian forced in an equaliser from close range following a double save from Al Ain goalkeeper Khalid Eisa, and Santos Borre scored his second with a crisp finish from a Gonzalo Martinez assist.

Caio levelled for Al Ain on 51 minutes after a slick exchange with Japan defender Tsukasa Shiotani, before Atlanta United-bound Martinez slammed a penalty against the crossbar after Mohamed Ahmad brought down Milton Casco.

Al Ain converted all five of their spot-kicks in the shootout before Argentina midfielder Enzo Perez saw his effort saved by Eisa to send the hosts through to Saturday’s final in Abu Dhabi.

European champions Real, who are chasing a third successive Club World Cup crown, meet Asian champions Kashima Antlers of Japan in the second semi-final on Wednesday.

Earlier, African champions Esperance defeated Mexico’s CD Guadalajara 6-5 on penalties to claim fifth place following a 1-1 draw in Al Ain.

Walter Sandoval converted an early penalty to give CONCACAF champions Guadalajara the lead, but Tunisian side Esperance levelled before half-time through a Mohammed Belaili spot-kick.

© – AFP, 2018 

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    Power ranking the 8 teams most likely to win this year's Champions League
    Owen: Pogba would be one of the world's best if he played under Klopp or Guardiola
    FOOTBALL
    Pochettino says United not his business after 'good friend' Mourinho's sacking
    Pochettino says United not his business after 'good friend' Mourinho's sacking
    Robertson: 'Unbelievable' Alisson will bounce back from mistake against United
    Lampard's Derby retain Brian Clough Trophy after tense stalemate in East Midlands derby
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Solskjaer looking likely to take United reins until the end of the season - reports
    Solskjaer looking likely to take United reins until the end of the season - reports
    Third season syndrome strikes again: Where next for Jose Mourinho?
    'How can I say anything bad about him?': Klopp and Gerrard offer sympathies to Mourinho
    LIVERPOOL
    Ex-Ireland, Liverpool and Man City striker Robinson suffering from cancer
    Ex-Ireland, Liverpool and Man City striker Robinson suffering from cancer
    Shaqiri revels in 'beautiful feeling' in putting United to the sword
    Who can Liverpool, Spurs, City and United face in the Champions League round of 16?
    LEINSTER
    How they stand: The state of play across the Champions Cup pools
    How they stand: The state of play across the Champions Cup pools
    Connacht bolster backline options with loan signing of Leinster's Daly
    O'Loughlin's patience rewarded as he seizes his big chance in front of Schmidt

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie