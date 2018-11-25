This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Sunday 25 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

US cable providers offering Phil Mickelson-Tiger Woods refunds

Technical glitches prevented many from watching the start of the contest.

By AFP Sunday 25 Nov 2018, 12:05 PM
1 hour ago 4,065 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4359159
Long-time rivals Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson (file pic).
Image: UPI/PA Images
Long-time rivals Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson (file pic).
Long-time rivals Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson (file pic).
Image: UPI/PA Images

SEVERAL AMERICAN CABLE companies have decided to issue refunds to customers after technical fiasco prevented many from watching the start of the Phil Mickelson-Tiger Woods pay-per-view match in Las Vegas.

One of the first to announce the refund was Turner Broadcasting’s Bleacher Report after some viewers were prevented from seeing the match while others were able to watch it for free on Friday.

The match was billed as golf’s first pay-per-view event.

“Prior to the start of the event, we experienced a technical issue with the B/R Live paywall that we tried to quickly resolve,” the distributer of the match Turner Sports said in a statement.

“We decided to take down the paywall to ensure that fans who already purchased the event would not miss any action. This did not impact the live streaming of the competition and fans were treated to an event that was both engaging and memorable.

“Unfortunately, the pre-match technical issue did occur, and we will offer fans who purchased the event on B/R Live a refund.”

Comcast Corp. also said it would return the $19.99 fee for the head-to-head match which Mickelson won over Woods on the fourth playoff hole to collect a $9 million payout.

“Comcast will proactively issue a $19.99 credit to any Xfinity TV customer who purchased ‘The Match’ pay-per-view event,” said Comcast in a statement.

Turner tried but failed to fix the technical issue with the broadcast so it took down the paywall allowing anyone to view it for free.

© – AFP 2018  

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    Six Nations and RWC loom large as Schmidt sees flexibility and confidence built in November
    Six Nations and RWC loom large as Schmidt sees flexibility and confidence built in November
    Conan an injury concern after 'jolt' to the shoulder in win over USA
    Brilliant scenes in Paris as sublime Fiji earn historic win over France
    DUBLIN
    Continuity is key as top two secure services of their exceptional managers once again
    Continuity is key as top two secure services of their exceptional managers once again
    Joe Schmidt strongly hints that he's leaving Ireland after the 2019 World Cup
    Conway hat-trick helps Ireland to make it four wins from four this November
    FOOTBALL
    Barca stay top as Dembele's late strike denies Atletico Madrid
    Barca stay top as Dembele's late strike denies Atletico Madrid
    Brilliant Spurs hand Maurizio Sarri first league defeat of the season
    Sane at the double for four-star City at West Ham
    IRELAND
    Ireland are 'up there with as good as I've ever seen,' says USA's Gold
    Ireland are 'up there with as good as I've ever seen,' says USA's Gold
    'We are what we repeatedly do' - Joe Schmidt has transformed Irish rugby
    How did you rate Ireland in their big November win over the USA?
    USA
    As it happened: Ireland v USA, November Tests
    As it happened: Ireland v USA, November Tests
    Inis Mór man Mullen returns to Ireland as a key part of the USA team
    November clean sweep beckons for Schmidt's Ireland against the Eagles

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie