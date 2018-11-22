Exiles Mullen and Quill named in USA team for Aviva Test

USA HEAD COACH Gary Gold has named his team for Saturday’s November Test against Ireland, with Exiles Paul Mullen and John Quill included in the Eagles’ starting XV.

Former Blackrock College hooker Dylan Fawsitt, who played alongside Jordi Murphy and Andrew Conway in school, is included on the bench for USA’s first visit to the Aviva Stadium [KO 6.30pm, RTÉ 2/Channel 4].

USA head coach Gary Gold. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Gold has made three changes to his side from last weekend’s victory over Romania, with scrum-half Shaun Davies returning and Hanco Germishuys and Will Hooley also recalled.

Mullen, who represented Munster at underage level and qualifies to represent USA through the residency, starts at tighthead prop while Cork-born flanker Quill is set to win his 30th cap.

The strong Irish connection continues on the bench through Fawsitt, while former St Michael’s College coach and Ireland women’s attack coach Greg McWilliams is Gold’s assistant.

The visitors will be captained by Cardiff Blues winger Blaine Scully, and have further European experience in the form of Saracens prop Titi Lamositele, Joe Taufete’e of Worcester, Glasgow lock Greg Peterson, Paul Lasike who is playing with Harlequins and Bryce Campbell of London Irish.

USA have won all nine of their Test matches in 2018, rising to 13th in the latest world rankings, but have lost all nine of their meetings with Ireland, the last of which was the 55-17 defeat in New Jersey in June 2017.

“We know this weekend will present our greatest challenge yet with the Ireland side still buzzing from their historic victory over the All Blacks,” said Gold.

“Ireland will be relentless as ever this weekend and our guys have spent the last week ensuring that they approach Saturday’s game with the level of intensity that will put us in the best position to meet the fight.”

USA:

15. Will Hooley

14. Blaine Scully (captain)

13. Bryce Campbell

12. Paul Lasike

11. Marcel Brache

10. Will Magie

9. Shaun Davies

1. Titi Lamositele

2. Joe Taufete’e

3. Paul Mullen

4. Greg Peterson

5. Nick Civetta

6. John Quill

7. Hanco Germishuys

8. Cam Dolan.

Replacements:

16. Dylan Fawsitt

17. Chance Wenglewsk

18. Dino Waldren

19. Samu Manoa

20. David Tameilau

21. Ruben de Haas

22. Gannon Moore

23. Ryan Matyas.

