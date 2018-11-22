This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 22 November, 2018
Exiles Mullen and Quill named in USA team for Aviva Test

Gary Gold has also included former Blackrock hooker Dylan Fawsitt on his bench.

By Ryan Bailey Thursday 22 Nov 2018, 3:48 PM
USA HEAD COACH Gary Gold has named his team for Saturday’s November Test against Ireland, with Exiles Paul Mullen and John Quill included in the Eagles’ starting XV.

Former Blackrock College hooker Dylan Fawsitt, who played alongside Jordi Murphy and Andrew Conway in school, is included on the bench for USA’s first visit to the Aviva Stadium [KO 6.30pm, RTÉ 2/Channel 4].

Gary Gold USA head coach Gary Gold. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Gold has made three changes to his side from last weekend’s victory over Romania, with scrum-half Shaun Davies returning and Hanco Germishuys and Will Hooley also recalled. 

Mullen, who represented Munster at underage level and qualifies to represent USA through the residency, starts at tighthead prop while Cork-born flanker Quill is set to win his 30th cap. 

The strong Irish connection continues on the bench through Fawsitt, while former St Michael’s College coach and Ireland women’s attack coach Greg McWilliams is Gold’s assistant.

The visitors will be captained by Cardiff Blues winger Blaine Scully, and have further European experience in the form of Saracens prop Titi Lamositele, Joe Taufete’e of Worcester, Glasgow lock Greg Peterson, Paul Lasike who is playing with Harlequins and Bryce Campbell of London Irish.

USA have won all nine of their Test matches in 2018, rising to 13th in the latest world rankings, but have lost all nine of their meetings with Ireland, the last of which was the 55-17 defeat in New Jersey in June 2017.

“We know this weekend will present our greatest challenge yet with the Ireland side still buzzing from their historic victory over the All Blacks,” said Gold.

“Ireland will be relentless as ever this weekend and our guys have spent the last week ensuring that they approach Saturday’s game with the level of intensity that will put us in the best position to meet the fight.” 

USA:

15. Will Hooley
14. Blaine Scully (captain)
13. Bryce Campbell
12. Paul Lasike
11. Marcel Brache 
10. Will Magie
9. Shaun Davies

1. Titi Lamositele
2. Joe Taufete’e
3. Paul Mullen
4. Greg Peterson
5. Nick Civetta
6. John Quill
7. Hanco Germishuys
8. Cam Dolan.

Replacements:

16. Dylan Fawsitt
17. Chance Wenglewsk
18. Dino Waldren
19. Samu Manoa 
20. David Tameilau
21. Ruben de Haas
22. Gannon Moore
23. Ryan Matyas. 

Read next:

