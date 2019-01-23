This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 23 January, 2019
Usain Bolt calls time on ill-fated attempt at a football career

Despite previously claiming to have received a series of offers, the star has given up on his dream.

By The42 Team Wednesday 23 Jan 2019, 2:58 PM
1 hour ago 1,656 Views 3 Comments
Usain Bolt celebrates scoring for the Mariners.
Usain Bolt celebrates scoring for the Mariners.

OLYMPIC ICON USAIN Bolt is no longer pursuing his dream of becoming a professional footballer, his agent has confirmed.

Bolt had a trial period with Borussia Dortmund last year before starting a similar spell with Australian side Central Coast Mariners in August.

The former sprinter hit a brace in a 4-0 friendly win against Macarthur South West United to prompt suggestions he could be given a deal by the A-League club.

But Bolt’s time with the team came to an end in November after he was unable to agree terms on a contract with the Mariners.

Bolt, a Manchester United fan, also rejected the chance to join Maltese club Valletta, while he said he had a number of other offers from teams.

However, Bolt’s agent Ricky Simms said on Tuesday that the 32-year-old’s football career is now over.

“Usain will no longer pursue a career as a professional footballer,” Simms said in a short statement provided to Omnisport.

Bolt will go down in history as one of the great athletes of all time, having claimed gold in both the 100metres and 200metres at three consecutive Olympics.

