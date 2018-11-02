This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Friday 2 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'High need to achieve' - Usain Bolt, Michael Jordan and the quest to switch sports

The 32-year-old Jamaican, who remains the 100m world record holder, was on trial with the Central Coast Mariners.

By AFP Friday 2 Nov 2018, 7:00 PM
1 hour ago 1,067 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4319246
Michael Jordan had a brief,ill-fated career in baseball.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Michael Jordan had a brief,ill-fated career in baseball.
Michael Jordan had a brief,ill-fated career in baseball.
Image: Imago/PA Images

FROM USAIN BOLT to Michael Jordan, a select few elite athletes have attempted the switch to another top-level sport in a trait psychologists see as a “high need to achieve”, coupled with filling a gulf in their lives.

Apparently not satisfied with his eight Olympic titles, retired sprint king Bolt launched an ambitious attempt at a career in football — before receiving a reality check in Australia.

The 32-year-old Jamaican, who remains the 100m world record holder, was on trial with the Central Coast Mariners until Friday’s announcement that the experiment was at an end.

Bolt’s abilities had been questioned, with the fitness levels and skill-sets needed for football very different from the assets that made him the fastest man on earth.

Martin Hagger, a world-renowned psychologist at Curtin University in Perth, said sports-hopping at the end of athletes’ careers was never easy.

“Athletes like Bolt have what psychologists call a high need to achieve, an innate drive that means they thrive on competition and the need to display to themselves (and others) high competence in a competitive arena,” he told AFP.

“This is also likely manifested in certain personality traits such as extroversion and conscientiousness.

“There is, of course, also the possibility of some level of narcissism, but that’s not necessarily an ingredient as many top athletes are not necessarily self-involved egos.”

Retirement can be a tough moment for professional sportsmen and women, with life as they know it changing completely. The adoration from fans is gone, as is the adrenaline rush of competition.

Many have struggled out of the limelight, notably Australian Olympic swim stars Ian Thorpe and Grant Hackett, who both battled their demons, including depression, after hanging up their goggles.

- ‘I need to compete’ -

Hagger said this was part of the reason some attempt comebacks, or try to crack a new sport.

“The high need for achievement can also lead to a substantive gulf in the life of an athlete when they retire,” he said.

“For many, they find other means to channel their competitive needs, such as in management and coaching, or in other areas.

“However, some feel that need can only be fulfilled in the sport arena and hence they either make high-profile comebacks (with varying degrees of success) or they seek to cross over to other sports.”

Rio Ferdinand Press Conference - York Hall Rio Ferdinand has tried out boxing. Source: Dominic Lipinski

Examples include England cricketer Andrew Flintoff and former Manchester United footballer Rio Ferdinand, who both had a go at boxing.

Eight-time Grand Slam-winner Ivan Lendl tried his hand at golf after retiring from tennis, playing a handful of professional tournaments.

“Golf gave me something that tennis couldn’t give me any more,” Lendl told The Guardian in 2008.

“I need to compete. I had been trained to compete all my life and I couldn’t just walk away from that. I would have bitten my dog.”

There have also been success stories, most of them achieved mid-career.

Gifted New Zealand star Sonny Williams seamlessly transitioned to the boxing ring, winning all his heavyweight fights while maintaining his elite rugby career.

And multi-talented Ellyse Perry played for Australia at both the cricket and football World Cups.

- ‘Small existential crisis’ -

Perhaps the most high-profile sport-swapper was Jordan, considered the greatest basketball player of all time.

He famously signed for the Chicago White Sox baseball team after retiring in 1993, and was given a minor league contract. But his baseball career never took off and he returned to the hoops a year later.

The American claimed he had lost the desire to play basketball after his father’s death and wanted to do something different.

Fleur van Rens, a sports psychology lecturer and academic chair of the Elite Athlete Program at Murdoch University in Perth, said athletes changed sports for a multitude of reasons, including identity loss after retirement and even exercise dependence.

“Upon athletic retirement, the athletic identity disappears. Those athletes who have not developed another identity tend to find themselves in a small existential crisis — they need to figure out who they are beyond their sport,” she told AFP.

“This makes the athletic retirement process detrimental to the wellbeing of some former athletes… and could cause them to consider a comeback or a pursuit in another sport.”

Lack of self-worth may also play a part, but it could simply be enjoyment of sport or to fulfil a long-held dream, as in the case of Bolt.

Many top athletes excelled at other sports when they were young, but had to make a choice — Rafael Nadal was a talented footballer before focusing on tennis, while Roger Federer was a decent skier.

Bolt, a Manchester United fan, was football-mad growing up, but track and field took priority.

Where he goes from here is unknown. He has previously tried out at other clubs, to no avail, and turned down a trial-free contract in Malta.

© – AFP 2018

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHICAGO
    Munster man Tadhg Beirne's move home to Ireland already paying off
    Munster man Tadhg Beirne's move home to Ireland already paying off
    'We were the wingers on our U18 team... Jordan was 16 and tearing it up'
    Beirne and Larmour get first starts in exciting Ireland team for Italy clash
    ITALY
    'I sat down with Joe in a coffee shop in Dublin and we went through the game together'
    'I sat down with Joe in a coffee shop in Dublin and we went through the game together'
    McGrath's scrum-half nod, Larmour's shot at 15 and Ireland's back row ballast
    Carbery set to steer the Ireland ship from 10 after settling in at Munster
    FOOTBALL
    Dortmund's English teenager hailed as 'something special' amid superb form
    Dortmund's English teenager hailed as 'something special' amid superb form
    Vardy urges team-mates to honour deceased Leicester City owner's memory against Cardiff
    Police charge man with assaulting assistant referee during ill-tempered Edinburgh derby
    IRELAND
    'Quality operator' Sexton in strong position to follow in Wood's footsteps
    'Quality operator' Sexton in strong position to follow in Wood's footsteps
    McGrath and 'fierce competitor' Carbery to run the Ireland show
    Opinion: 'A group of Irish lads held a knife to my throat when I was just 11 - but I don't hate Irish people'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie