This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Wednesday 23 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'You say all signings are controversial'

Kevin-Prince Boateng’s move to Barcelona surprised many, but Ernesto Valverde pointed to his track record in the transfer market.

By The42 Team Wednesday 23 Jan 2019, 4:07 PM
22 minutes ago 972 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4455525
New Barcelona signing Kevin-Prince Boateng.
New Barcelona signing Kevin-Prince Boateng.
New Barcelona signing Kevin-Prince Boateng.

BARCELONA COACH ERNESTO Valverde has defended the arrival of Kevin-Prince Boateng, telling the media they have been critical of “all” signings during his tenure as coach.

Boateng completed an unlikely loan switch from Sassuolo on Monday, with Barca also having the right to purchase him for €8million during his stay.

The signing raised eyebrows throughout world football, with many surprised by Barca opting to sign the journeyman midfielder, whose three most recent clubs were Sassuolo, Eintracht Frankfurt and Las Palmas.

But Valverde pointed out media coverage of Barca’s signings during his time at the club has generally been negative, yet few have been deemed failures.

Speaking to reporters ahead of Wednesday’s Copa del Rey quarter-final first leg at Sevilla, Valverde said: “Since I’ve been here, all of them are controversial signings, and then…?

[About] Arturo Vidal, Paulinho, you talked a lot, with Arthur also, then he also gives us a great performance. Things always end up going well.

“The departure of Munir [El Haddadi] is a matter of the club, and we would like to have strikers in the team who score 15 goals, but that’s not been the case. Boateng arrives for a few months.

“He knows the trade, a player who, having made a career in other positions, now plays as a number nine, he knows LaLiga and the role he is playing in.

“He was available, Munir left, the club thought he was the best option and I hope he helps us a lot.”

Boateng has on occasion been accused of having problems with his attitude, but Valverde insists the former Ghana international has a clean slate at Camp Nou.

We trust in the presumption of innocence,” Valverde said. “We do not want to fight with him, but want him to help us and to score goals. In Las Palmas he had a great year.”

One player linked with a move away from Barca is Brazilian winger Malcom, who is said to be interesting Tottenham, among other clubs.

Valverde accepts the former Bordeaux talent could depart, though he feels Malcom has the talent to play for Barca if he commits himself.

“Until 31 January, everything can happen,” Valverde said. “But we cannot run out of players.

“There are players who play more and others less. Malcom must fight to play more, because he has the qualities to do so. We expect a lot from him.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Bayern star Muller to miss Liverpool clashes for kicking Ajax defender in the head
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    FOOTBALL
    'You say all signings are controversial'
    'You say all signings are controversial'
    Usain Bolt calls time on ill-fated attempt at a football career
    Beckham joins Class of 92 team-mates by buying stake in Salford City
    LEINSTER
    'Sometimes there's no explanation for form... all you can do is try your best'
    'Sometimes there's no explanation for form... all you can do is try your best'
    Analysis: Connacht's clever bounce-back attack cuts Bordeaux apart
    O'Brien loving journey from half-time mini to big-hitting centre
    IRELAND
    Schmidt expects Sexton to be fully fit for Six Nations opener against England
    Schmidt expects Sexton to be fully fit for Six Nations opener against England
    In full: Here’s where the Taoiseach and our ministers are going for St Patrick’s Day
    England add experienced Joseph to squad ahead of Ireland clash
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Emery admits Arsenal need to find 'quality' reinforcements in January window
    Emery admits Arsenal need to find 'quality' reinforcements in January window
    Chelsea boss confirms Higuain is joining, but it won't be in time to face Spurs
    'I'm not his father': Guardiola trying to coax rather than control much-loved Mendy

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie