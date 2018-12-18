Five-time World champion Van Barneveld 'lost for words' as he crashes out at Ally Pally

End of the road: Barney. Source: Steven Paston

THE PDC WORLD Darts Championship will continue without five-time World champion Raymond Van Barneveld after he was stunned 3-2 by Darius Labanauskas in their Round 2 meeting at the Alexandra Palace last night.

Darts legend Barney never once led throughout, with 42-year-old Lithuanian Labanauskas eventually producing the biggest win of his career.

Van Barneveld announced last month that he’s retiring with 2019/20 coming as his final season, so won’t add a second PDC title to his collection after his shock exit.

“I wish all the best to Darius Labanauskus for the rest of the tournament,” the Dutchman tweeted afterwards.

“He deserved the win. He gave me chances but I couldn’t take them. I am lost for words at the moment. I will try what I can to come back next year.”

