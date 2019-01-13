This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Sunday 13 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

World Cup-winning defender believes Van Dijk is the best centre-back on the planet

Mats Hummels has been impressed by the Liverpool player’s recent performances.

By The42 Team Sunday 13 Jan 2019, 3:12 PM
1 hour ago 3,459 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4437838
Virgil van Dijk has excelled for Liverpool this season.
Virgil van Dijk has excelled for Liverpool this season.
Virgil van Dijk has excelled for Liverpool this season.

BAYERN MUNICH DEFENDER Mats Hummels has revealed that he thinks Virgil van Dijk is the best centre-back in the world.

The Germany international held an “ask me anything” session with his Twitter followers, giving his opinions on a range of topics including a potential transfer to Liverpool, basketball and the movie Bohemian Rhapsody.

Hummels jokingly responded to a question asking him when he would come to Anfield with the date 19 February, which is when Bayern Munich travel to Anfield to take on the Reds in the Champions League knockout stage.

He was also asked whether he believes Van Dijk is currently the best centre-back in the world right now, and responded with a simple “Yes.”

The World Cup winner regularly answers fan questions on his social media and provided an update on his viewing habits, informing his followers that he is now on season two of Friends and chose Chandler and Rachel as his favourite characters.

He admitted he loved the film Bohemian Rhapsody, but despite a love of the NBA and the Dallas Mavericks, he could not “get into” American Football.

Hummels was part of Germany’s World Cup squad again last summer, as the holders crashed out at the group stage. Despite that disappointment and the fact that Bayern won yet another Bundesliga title, his favourite footballing memory of 2018 came at the World Cup with his national side.

Unfortunately 2018 was not that full with great moments, but Toni Kroos’ free kick against Sweden might stand out,” he admitted.

Bayern Munich currently sit second in the Bundesliga table at the winter break, but will be hoping they can make up ground on leaders Borussia Dortmund when the German top flight restarts on 18 January. Bayern travel to Hoffenheim, where they can cut Dortmund’s lead to three points, with BVB not playing until Saturday, when they take on RB Leipzig in the evening game.

Hummels will then come face-to-face with the man he believes to be the world’s best centre-back as the Bavarians play Liverpool at Anfield on 19 February, before the return leg in Munich on 13 March.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Bayern star Muller to miss Liverpool clashes for kicking Ajax defender in the head
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    FOOTBALL
    Diego Maradona undergoes successful surgery
    Diego Maradona undergoes successful surgery
    Ireland defender Darragh Lenihan named man-of-the-match as Blackburn sink Millwall
    Ciaran Clark on target with header against Chelsea but Willian wins it for Blues
    EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
    McGrath's knee injury the only blemish on Leinster's five-star afternoon
    McGrath's knee injury the only blemish on Leinster's five-star afternoon
    As it happened: Ulster v Racing 92, Heineken Champions Cup
    As it happened: Leinster v Toulouse, Heineken Champions Cup
    LEINSTER
    Cullen: 'Toulouse win a really important step for a lot of Leinster players'
    Cullen: 'Toulouse win a really important step for a lot of Leinster players'
    Man-of-the-match Ringrose leads the way for Leinster
    'Leinster are really phenomenal, they're a class team'
    LEO CULLEN
    Injury-hit Leinster set for biggest test of their Champions Cup defence
    Injury-hit Leinster set for biggest test of their Champions Cup defence
    'I'm not worried about what we don't have - we have so much faith in the players'
    Cullen provides positive news on Seán O'Brien's fitness ahead of Six Nations

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie