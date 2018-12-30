This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 31 December, 2018
Van Gerwen blows Anderson away to set up Smith decider

What promised to be a classic semi-final proved to be a one-sided affair as Michael van Gerwen beat Gary Anderson at a canter.

By The42 Team Sunday 30 Dec 2018, 11:28 PM
MICHAEL VAN GERWEN will face Michael Smith in the PDC World Darts Championship final after a 6-1 demolition of Gary Anderson at Alexandra Palace.

World number one Van Gerwen produced a masterclass to stand on the brink of a third world title, blowing Anderson away on Sunday.

Van Gerwen breezed into a 5-0 lead and although the out-of-sorts Scotsman avoided a humiliating whitewash, he bowed out with a whimper in a semi-final which failed to live up to the hype.

The Dutchman averaged 104.76 as he stayed on course to land the Sid Waddell Trophy for a third time and land the £500,000 payday which the winner will pick up on New Year’s Day.

Anderson was no match for Van Gerwen in a replay of the 2016-17 final, the favourite finishing with ruthless precision after his opponent started with a 180 before taking out 127 for the opening leg.

Van Gerwen soon took control, hitting double top with a dart to spare to take the first set 3-2 and taking complete control in a flash.

“I didn’t give him any time to breathe,” Van Gerwen told Sky Sports: “It means the world to me. The work is not done yet, I have to do more.”

Smith reached his maiden World Championship final with a 6-3 victory over surprise package Nathan Aspinall.

Tournament debutant Aspinall’s incredible run was halted by his fellow Englishman, who averaged 105.12 and landed 17 maximums.

Smith said: “I’ve never felt like that ever. I’m so happy I’m in the final, I really don’t know what to say. I’m one step away from living my dream.”

- Omni

The42 Team

