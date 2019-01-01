Jamie Vardy's having a New Year's party! Leicester hand Everton fourth defeat in five games

Everton 0-1 Leicester City

JAMIE VARDY PUNISHED a tired Everton performance as Leicester City won 1-0 at Goodison Park on New Year’s Day.

The Premier League looked set to make a sleepy start to 2019, with both sides stuttering until Leicester pounced on a Michael Keane error and the previously anonymous Vardy struck.

Everton and Leicester have each struggled with inconsistency in recent weeks – contrasting lofty highs with harrowing lows – and this was another tough day for the Toffees, who scarcely looked like responding to the 58th-minute setback.

Marco Silva and Claude Puel will likely welcome the opportunity to rest key men in the FA Cup this weekend after a gruelling festive period, but Everton have work to do if they are to join seventh-placed Leicester in a challenge for a top-six place.

Both sides laboured early on, with several passes going astray, but Jonjoe Kenny almost netted the opener after 19 minutes as a thunderous drive struck the apex of post and crossbar.

Some rugged Leicester defending continued to prevent Everton from building any real momentum heading into half time and the two teams were instead limited to speculative efforts from distance.

The breakthrough goal predictably followed a defensive error shortly before the hour mark as Keane’s sloppy touch gifted the ball to Ricardo Pereira, who slipped in Vardy for a clinical left-footed finish.

Jordan Pickford, criticised for high-profile mistakes in December, almost gifted Leicester a second with a near-post fumble, before Harry Maguire volleyed over at close range, and the visitors cruised through the closing stages.

