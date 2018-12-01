'We do things differently': Watford fans unfurl banner in memory of Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha

Watford fans display their banner at the King Power. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

WATFORD SUPPORTERS TODAY expressed their sympathy toward Leicester City Football Club following the death of Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha by unfurling a banner in memory of the club’s owner.

Srivaddhanaprabha was among five people killed when the helicopter they were travelling in crashed outside the King Power Stadium at the end of October.

In the weeks that followed, tributes have poured in for the Thai owner and Watford supporter group The 1881 Movement are the latest to pay their respects.

At today’s game away to the Foxes, travelling fans displayed the banner which read: ‘Thank you Vichai for allowing us all to dream. Rest in peace.’

“People have been questioning why we are taking two banners to Leicester tomorrow that are not Watford related,” they tweeted this afternoon.

Our answer is simple. We do things differently. We have respect when tragedy hits, and although we compete on the pitch tomorrow, our thoughts are with Leicester City at this time.”

Srivaddhanaprabha was owner of Leicester City when Claudio Ranieri led the team to one of the most remarkable underdog victories in British football history by claiming the Premier League title in 2016.

The group went on to say that they would be donating all money collected from today’s game to Foxes Foundation, a charitable organisation which helps people in need around the Leicester area. A little over £1,700 will be donated to the foundation, which was one of the organisations the 60-year-old had supported during his tenure as club owner.

Leicester went on to win this afternoon’s game 2-0 thanks to goals from Jamie Vardy and James Maddison.

