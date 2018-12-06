This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 6 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Vinicius fails with rainbow flick, but scores as Madrid cruise to next round of Copa del Rey

It’s a tough skill to pull off, and tough to justify when it ends like this.

By AFP Thursday 6 Dec 2018, 8:59 PM
33 minutes ago 1,136 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4381000

THE RAINBOW FLICK is a beautiful, but mostly pointless, skill. Here’s a few from Neymar for instance.

Source: Wrsh98/YouTube

When it comes off, it’s a magnificent overindulgence and defenders bypassed by it know they have been well and truly outclassed. But when it doesn’t quite work, the embarrassment flows the other way.

Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior attempted the skill today during a comfortable 6-1 win over third-tier Melilla to progress (10-1 on aggregate) to the last 16 of the Copa del Rey.

Fortunately for the 18-year-old, he scored the fifth of Los Blancos’ half dozen to draw attention away from this howler.

With a 4-0 cushion from the first leg, Real cantered into the next round with a first-half double from Marco Asensio and a second-half brace from Isco, with Javi Sanchez and then Vinicius Junior completing the drubbing.

Already waiting for Real in the next round are their La Liga rivals, current champions and record 30-time winners Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Villarreal, Sevilla, Valencia and Espanyol.

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Andy Dunne preview a big weekend of Heineken Cup action and dissect the week’s main talking points.


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    VAR to be introduced in Champions League from February
    VAR to be introduced in Champions League from February
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    Record-breaking Neymar leaves Liverpool sweating on progression
    FOOTBALL
    'There were some excellent tackles': Dyche defends Burnley players after Klopp criticism
    'There were some excellent tackles': Dyche defends Burnley players after Klopp criticism
    'Every great player, at least one day, has to play in the Premier League'
    Klopp frustrated by physical Burnley as Liverpool suffer Gomez blow
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Liverpool defender Gomez suffers fractured leg
    Liverpool defender Gomez suffers fractured leg
    Rose: Playing at Wembley isn’t nice anymore, it’s not an honour
    Scholes: Herrera shouldn't be at Man United if he can't play a simple 30-yard pass
    BOXING
    Mayo's 'Sugar' Ray Moylette makes weight for massive homecoming test on TG4
    Mayo's 'Sugar' Ray Moylette makes weight for massive homecoming test on TG4
    Referee explains why he didn't wave off the fight even when it looked like Fury was out cold
    Former champion Stevenson 'stable under the circumstances, but critical' after brutal stoppage loss
    LEAGUE OF IRELAND
    Jack Byrne linked with move to Shamrock Rovers
    Jack Byrne linked with move to Shamrock Rovers
    'He's more qualified than most' - Caulfield backs Ireland appointment of rival Kenny
    Derry City announce three new signings as veteran goalkeeper Doherty departs

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie