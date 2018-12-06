Vinicius fails with rainbow flick, but scores as Madrid cruise to next round of Copa del Rey

THE RAINBOW FLICK is a beautiful, but mostly pointless, skill. Here’s a few from Neymar for instance.

When it comes off, it’s a magnificent overindulgence and defenders bypassed by it know they have been well and truly outclassed. But when it doesn’t quite work, the embarrassment flows the other way.

Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior attempted the skill today during a comfortable 6-1 win over third-tier Melilla to progress (10-1 on aggregate) to the last 16 of the Copa del Rey.

Fortunately for the 18-year-old, he scored the fifth of Los Blancos’ half dozen to draw attention away from this howler.

Este pedazo de jugada del gran Vinicius Junior no se verá en ningún telediario...pero no preocuparse que ya os la enseño yo... pic.twitter.com/SiSTCtNmOS — Cristóbal Soria (@cristobalsoria) December 6, 2018

With a 4-0 cushion from the first leg, Real cantered into the next round with a first-half double from Marco Asensio and a second-half brace from Isco, with Javi Sanchez and then Vinicius Junior completing the drubbing.

Already waiting for Real in the next round are their La Liga rivals, current champions and record 30-time winners Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Villarreal, Sevilla, Valencia and Espanyol.

