Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 1 January, 2019
Perth takes charge as Dundalk confirm successor to Stephen Kenny

Vinny Perth will assume the role of head coach, with Ruaidhri Higgins and John Gill also involved.

By Gavan Casey Tuesday 1 Jan 2019, 12:29 PM
41 minutes ago 1,241 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4410980
New Dundalk head coach Vinny Perth.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
New Dundalk head coach Vinny Perth.
New Dundalk head coach Vinny Perth.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

VINNY PERTH, RUAIDHRI Higgins and former boss John Gill will form Dundalk’s new management team, the SSE Airtricity League club have confirmed.

Perth will lead the set-up as head coach. Higgins has been promoted to assistant head coach from his role as opposition analyst. Gill, who guided Dundalk to promotion in 2008, has returned to the Oriel Park club as first-team coach.

Perth had been Stephen Kenny’s assistant since 2013 and assumed first-team duties when the latter recently departed for the Republic of Ireland U21 manager’s job.

As Perth doesn’t currently hold a Uefa Pro Licence, the 42-year-old has been named head coach instead of manager, with Higgins and Gill lending their support.

According to a statement from the reigning Premier Division and FAI Cup champions, Perth will have responsibility for all footballing activities at the Co Louth club.

“The board recognise that continuity is crucial at the football club, given the levels of success achieved in recent seasons,” said Dundalk chairman Mike Treacy. “We are convinced that in Vinny, Ruaidhri and John we have a structure in place which will ensure we continue to build upon the success of recent seasons, and achieve the club’s objectives on the pitch.

“We appreciate the patience of our supporters in recent weeks as we have worked tirelessly to outline our vision for the future of the club, and assure everyone we are excited about the future.”

The managerial trio have each been appointed on two-year contracts. Dundalk say that Gill — under whom Perth worked at Dundalk during his playing career — “will have specific responsibility for the first team, and will be assisted by Perth on first-team matters.”

John Gill John Gill at Dundalk in 2008. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

“I am delighted to have been appointed head coach at Dundalk Football Club, and am excited by the challenges ahead, namely defending our League of Ireland and FAI Cup trophies, and embarking on another European campaign,” Vinny Perth said.

“I’d like to thank the chairman, and the rest of the board, for showing faith in myself, Ruaidhri and John, as well as the fans for their great support on and off the pitch.

“I feel strongly that continuity is the key to taking Dundalk Football Club forward, a view that the board also share. I look forward to working with all the staff at the club, and I particularly wish to welcome John Gill back in his new role.

“As first-team coach, John is someone who will bring vital experience, hard work and dedication to the club. John and I have shared football ideas and philosophies for many years and I am excited to work with him. John brings a huge level of experience to the management team.

“I would like to stress to all supporters of Dundalk Football Club that all the planning and preparation is well underway as we embark on our pre-season schedule.

“After a gruelling but highly successful campaign in 2018, everyone at the club is motivated and ready to get going again. I’m looking forward to seeing all of our supporters in February for our first league game against Sligo.”

Ruaidhri Higgins As a player, Ruaidhri Higgins was a league winner with Dundalk in 2014. Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

John Gill added: “I’m looking forward to returning to a club that I know well, and I’m hugely excited about the challenges that lay ahead. I have a great affinity with the town, a great fondness for the supporters, and this opportunity was something I simply could not turn down.

“I believe this to be a very exciting period in the club’s history. We will work together as a team and look to grow and improve, with the aim of delivering more success to Dundalk Football Club and it’s loyal supporters.

“It is a club that has improved greatly since I was last here. I believe I can play a role in delivering more success to the town and consider this to be an exciting time in the club’s history.

“In Vinny Perth and Ruaidhri Higgins the club have an excellent pair of coaches, and I am excited to work with them as well as all of the players and staff.”

