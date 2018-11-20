Van Dijk explains why he consoled referee at the end of Germany draw

Van Dijk celebrating his late equaliser. Source: DPA/PA Images

NETHERLANDS CAPTAIN VIRGIL van Dijk has explained why he consoled the referee after his side’s 2-2 draw with Germany.

The Liverpool star scored late on as Oranje recovered from 2-0 down to earn a point, which secured their place in the finals of the Uefa Nations League.

Once the full-time whistle sounded at the Veltins Arena on Monday evening, Van Dijk consoled Romanian referee Ovidiu Hategan.

And Van Dijk has since revealed the reason for the beautiful gesture was because the official had recently lost his mother.

In quotes reported by Voetbal International, he said: “He told me his mum recently passed away. He broke down and started crying.

“I consoled him and told him he refereed well. It’s a small thing, but I hope it helped.”

Referee Ovidiu Hategan recently lost his mother. Right after the FT whistle Virgil van Dijk went towards him to comfort him, while crying. This is beautiful.



pic.twitter.com/NnHJMGCCGO — AFC Ajax 💫 (@TheEuropeanLad) November 19, 2018

Van Dijk has emerged as a true leader in what has been a remarkable revival of the Netherlands’ fortunes of late.

The Dutch were in a state of disarray after missing out on qualification for the World Cup, leading to Ronald Koeman’s arrival as manager.

Koeman quickly installed Van Dijk as the Netherlands’ new captain and also introduced a number of talented young stars into the national team.

And the 1988 European Championship winners confirmed that they are well and truly on the up after beating France 2-0 before drawing with Germany in the space of three days.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: