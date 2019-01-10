This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 10 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Everton midfielder: 'The football played by Big Sam was awful, if it could even be called football'

Nikola Vlasic wasn’t a fan of Sam Allardyce’s approach.

By The42 Team Thursday 10 Jan 2019, 3:19 PM
57 minutes ago 1,831 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4433314
Sam Allardyce during his time in charge of Everton.
Sam Allardyce during his time in charge of Everton.
Sam Allardyce during his time in charge of Everton.

NIKOLA VLASIC HAS slammed Everton’s “awful” efforts under Sam Allardyce, admitting that it is difficult to suggest that the style of play on offer “could even be called football”.

The Croatian midfielder was already on the books at Goodison Park when the former England boss succeeded Ronald Koeman in November 2017.

Allardyce was able to guide the Toffees to an eighth-place finish, but was sacked after just six months at the helm after failing to win over supporters with his methods.

He also appears to have had few fans within the Everton squad, with Vlasic conceding that collective standards slipped during a forgettable period in the club’s history.

“Everything changed after Koeman left,” the 21-year-old told Sportske Novosti. “The football played by Big Sam was awful, if it could even be called football.

“In such football I do not have a place. The team was terrified by everything, the fans mostly. This season, Marco Silva plays different, much nicer football, but has not got results.

“It is true that Everton did not make an expected breakthrough but at least fans now look at the normal football in which the guys, through their actions, are trying to score and win.”

Everton v Apollon Limassol - UEFA Europa League - Group E - Goodison Park Nikola Vlasic at Everton. Source: Martin Rickett

Vlasic was signed by Koeman for €11 million from Hajduk Split. He was, however, to take in just 19 appearances for Everton before being moved out on loan to CSKA Moscow by Marco Silva.

With the Toffees having invested heavily in his absence, the youngster is not expecting to be welcomed back into the fold on Merseyside and believes a sale will soon be sanctioned.

“Honestly, I do not believe,” he said when quizzed on his chances of working his way back into favour. “Everton paid about £90m on only three players — Richarlison, [Yerry] Mina and [Lucas] Digne — and are therefore looking for great names and players from big clubs, like Barcelona.

“Despite these immense investments the team is currently in 11th place, which means there will be new, big purchases. When you bring three players out of Barcelona in a few days then it’s clear that you do not have much care for those who come from the small leagues. So I expect them to sell me as soon as they get their first bid.”

Vlasic has enjoyed an encouraging first half of the season in the Russian capital, scoring seven goals in all competitions, which included the winner against Real Madrid in October’s Champions League clash.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    Coutinho told he has Barca future as bench duty continues for ex-Liverpool star
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    FOOTBALL
    Arsenal not currently in a position to make permanent deals, says Emery
    Arsenal not currently in a position to make permanent deals, says Emery
    'They don't just beat you, they annihilate you' - Burton boss Clough gracious after City slaughter
    Tuchel slams PSG arrogance after shock loss
    LEINSTER
    Leinster Rugby announces new TV deal for 2019 Senior Schools Cup
    Leinster Rugby announces new TV deal for 2019 Senior Schools Cup
    'Big players rise to these big occasions': Leinster ready for toughest test
    A new Laochra Gael series, Jump Girls racing documentary, live rugby and soccer coverage
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Everton midfielder: 'The football played by Big Sam was awful, if it could even be called football'
    Everton midfielder: 'The football played by Big Sam was awful, if it could even be called football'
    Mourinho preparing for 'the next step' but Benfica return ruled out
    Valencia cut short Batshuayi's loan from Chelsea
    MUNSTER
    Positive scan clears Chris Farrell to start Munster's crucial Champions Cup clash in Gloucester
    Positive scan clears Chris Farrell to start Munster's crucial Champions Cup clash in Gloucester
    Midleton hit 7 goals and CBC strike late winner as two Cork schools advance to Harty Cup semi-finals
    'Booster weeks' leave Munster turnover threat O'Mahony fresh

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie