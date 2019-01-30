This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Wednesday 30 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cardiff scrum-half Williams to make Six Nations debut in Paris

Warren Gatland has named his Wales team for Friday night’s opener against France.

By AFP Wednesday 30 Jan 2019, 12:04 PM
1 hour ago 2,300 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4467359
Williams has been in excellent form for the Blues.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Williams has been in excellent form for the Blues.
Williams has been in excellent form for the Blues.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

TOMOS WILLIAMS WILL make his Six Nations debut in the 2019 Championship opener against France in Paris on Friday.

The Cardiff Blues scrum-half has seen off competition from Gareth Davies to be named in the starting XV announced by coach Warren Gatland on Wednesday for the Stade de France clash.

Williams will form a half-back pairing with Cardiff team-mate Gareth Anscombe.

It will be 24-year-old Williams’ seventh appearance for Wales, after he made his debut against South Africa in Washington during last year’s tour.

Gatland, in what is set to be his final Six Nations as Wales coach before stepping down after this year’s World Cup in Japan, made two other changes from the side that beat South Africa in November.

Cardiff flanker Josh Navidi returns after missing the whole of the November series because of injury, while Scarlets prop Rob Evans replaces Nicky Smith.

Davies has overcome a thigh strain to provide bench cover for Williams as Wales try to record a seventh win in eight matches against France, who unveiled their side earlier Wednesday.

But there was no place in the side for Leigh Halfpenny as the goalkicking ace continues his recovery from concussion.

Liam Williams was again selected at full-back, with George North and Josh Adams on the wings.

Victory for Wales in Paris would see them extend their unbeaten run to 10 games and equal their longest winning sequence since 1999.

Wales’ last defeat was against eventual Grand Slam champions Ireland in last season’s Six Nations.

Wales:

15. Liam Williams
14. George North
13. Jonathan Davies
12. Hadleigh Parkes
11. Josh Adams
10. Gareth Anscombe
9. Tomos Williams

1. Rob Evans
2. Ken Owens
3. Tomas Francis
4. Adam Beard
5. Alun Wyn Jones (captain)
6. Josh Navidi
7. Justin Tipuric
8. Ross Moriarty. 

Replacements:

16. Elliot Dee
17. Wyn Jones
18. Samson Lee
19. Cory Hill
20. Aaron Wainwright
21. Gareth Davies
22. Dan Biggar
23. Owen Watkin.

© AFP 2019  

zeebs23

Join us to preview the Six Nations with Simon Zebo, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey on Thursday @7pm in Liberty Hall Theatre Dublin.

Buy tickets

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Neymar ruled out for 10 weeks with Brazilian to miss Man United Champions League tie
    Neymar ruled out for 10 weeks with Brazilian to miss Man United Champions League tie
    'I can't promise that': Pochettino unsure if he will be at Spurs next season amid Manchester United link
    Thierry Henry's successor gets off to disappointing start as Monaco suffer shoot-out heartbreak
    IRELAND
    Van der Flier set for Ireland's seven shirt as Henshaw lined up for 15
    Van der Flier set for Ireland's seven shirt as Henshaw lined up for 15
    Ireland's pack 'want to go after teams' as November shows destructive side
    McNamara preparing U20s to hit the ground running in Cork
    ENGLAND
    'I'm not expecting to score eight tries this year' - Stockdale stays grounded
    'I'm not expecting to score eight tries this year' - Stockdale stays grounded
    Stringer: Ireland will target 'hothead' Owen Farrell
    'We can't fall in love with ourselves and think it's going to happen again'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie