Cardiff scrum-half Williams to make Six Nations debut in Paris

TOMOS WILLIAMS WILL make his Six Nations debut in the 2019 Championship opener against France in Paris on Friday.
The Cardiff Blues scrum-half has seen off competition from Gareth Davies to be named in the starting XV announced by coach Warren Gatland on Wednesday for the Stade de France clash.
Williams will form a half-back pairing with Cardiff team-mate Gareth Anscombe.
It will be 24-year-old Williams’ seventh appearance for Wales, after he made his debut against South Africa in Washington during last year’s tour.
Gatland, in what is set to be his final Six Nations as Wales coach before stepping down after this year’s World Cup in Japan, made two other changes from the side that beat South Africa in November.
Cardiff flanker Josh Navidi returns after missing the whole of the November series because of injury, while Scarlets prop Rob Evans replaces Nicky Smith.
Davies has overcome a thigh strain to provide bench cover for Williams as Wales try to record a seventh win in eight matches against France, who unveiled their side earlier Wednesday.
But there was no place in the side for Leigh Halfpenny as the goalkicking ace continues his recovery from concussion.
Liam Williams was again selected at full-back, with George North and Josh Adams on the wings.
Victory for Wales in Paris would see them extend their unbeaten run to 10 games and equal their longest winning sequence since 1999.
Wales’ last defeat was against eventual Grand Slam champions Ireland in last season’s Six Nations.
Wales:
15. Liam Williams
14. George North
13. Jonathan Davies
12. Hadleigh Parkes
11. Josh Adams
10. Gareth Anscombe
9. Tomos Williams
1. Rob Evans
2. Ken Owens
3. Tomas Francis
4. Adam Beard
5. Alun Wyn Jones (captain)
6. Josh Navidi
7. Justin Tipuric
8. Ross Moriarty.
Replacements:
16. Elliot Dee
17. Wyn Jones
18. Samson Lee
19. Cory Hill
20. Aaron Wainwright
21. Gareth Davies
22. Dan Biggar
23. Owen Watkin.
Join us to preview the Six Nations with Simon Zebo, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey on Thursday @7pm in Liberty Hall Theatre Dublin.
COMMENTS (4)