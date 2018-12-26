This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
66-times capped Wales international forced to retire due to shoulder injury

The Ospreys prop Paul James has opted to finish his playing career and turn his attention to coaching.

By The42 Team Wednesday 26 Dec 2018, 2:25 PM
1 hour ago 3,494 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4414105
The 36-year-old revealed a lack of improvement in his shoulder after two operations.
Image: Joe Giddens
The 36-year-old revealed a lack of improvement in his shoulder after two operations.
The 36-year-old revealed a lack of improvement in his shoulder after two operations.
Image: Joe Giddens

WALES AND OSPREYS prop Paul James has announced that he has been forced to retire due to a shoulder problem.

James has not featured competitively since coming on as a replacement in the Ospreys’ Pro14 victory over the Dragons on 31 December, 2017.

The 36-year-old, capped 66 times by Wales, revealed a lack of improvement in his shoulder after two operations which has forced him to switch his focus to coaching.

“I’m sad to say my time has come to an end. After two shoulder operations and a lot of rehab I’m afraid that my shoulder hasn’t recovered,” James wrote in a post on Twitter.

“I would just like to thank everyone who has supported me over my career and has helped me achieve everything I did, especially my wife Louise as she had to go through the highs and lows with me.

“I look back with no regrets and loved every second of it. I will miss the banter with the boys but hope to get a new buzz out of dipping my toes into coaching.”

James made over 200 appearances for the Ospreys throughout two spells with the side and featured in three Six Nations ties for Wales on the way to winning the Grand Slam in 2012.

He also helped them to Six Nations glory again in 2013.

James played five games for Wales in the 2011 Rugby World Cup and made another three appearances for his country at the 2015 World Cup.

Additional reporting by Sinéad Farrell

The42 Team

