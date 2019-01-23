This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Wednesday 23 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Halfpenny, Davies and Williams set to miss Wales' Six Nations opener with France

Leigh Halfpenny has been all but ruled out of Wales’ first two games in this year’s Six Nations as he recovers from a concussion.

By The42 Team Wednesday 23 Jan 2019, 2:59 PM
1 hour ago 1,156 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4455348
Leigh Halfpenny hasn't featured since Wales' November Test versus Australia.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Leigh Halfpenny hasn't featured since Wales' November Test versus Australia.
Leigh Halfpenny hasn't featured since Wales' November Test versus Australia.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

WARREN GATLAND SAYS Leigh Halfpenny is unlikely to play in Wales’ first two Six Nations matches, while Gareth Davies and Scott Williams are also set to miss the opener against France.

Halfpenny has been out since suffering concussion in the victory over Australia in November and the full-back is not expected to return until the home clash with England on 23 February, at the earliest.

Wales also look likely to be without scrum-half Davies and centre Williams when they take on Les Bleus in the opening game of the tournament at Stade de France a week on Friday.

In a news conference at the Six Nations launch on Wednesday, Gatland said: “Leigh Halfpenny is unlikely to play the first couple of games, Gareth Davies has a quad strain and Scott Williams an ankle injury.

“Those three are unlikely to be considered against France. We will know more after we come into camp this weekend.

“Only 27 of the 39 players in the squad were able to take a full part in training on our first day together because of knocks.”

The Wales head coach added: “For us, it’s [about] easing Leigh back in slowly. It’s been tough for him but he’s been philosophical; he’s lucky his partner has given birth and he’s been working on his kicking with Neil Jenkins.

“His well-being is the most important thing for us.”

Jake Ball is the only Wales player who will be released to play for his region, the lock set to feature for the Scarlets against Leinster in the Pro14 on Friday.

- Omni

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

‘Eddie went past me just before and said, ‘get ready for a few grenades”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Bayern star Muller to miss Liverpool clashes for kicking Ajax defender in the head
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    FOOTBALL
    'You say all signings are controversial'
    'You say all signings are controversial'
    Usain Bolt calls time on ill-fated attempt at a football career
    Beckham joins Class of 92 team-mates by buying stake in Salford City
    LEINSTER
    'Sometimes there's no explanation for form... all you can do is try your best'
    'Sometimes there's no explanation for form... all you can do is try your best'
    Analysis: Connacht's clever bounce-back attack cuts Bordeaux apart
    O'Brien loving journey from half-time mini to big-hitting centre
    IRELAND
    Schmidt expects Sexton to be fully fit for Six Nations opener against England
    Schmidt expects Sexton to be fully fit for Six Nations opener against England
    In full: Here’s where the Taoiseach and our ministers are going for St Patrick’s Day
    England add experienced Joseph to squad ahead of Ireland clash
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Emery admits Arsenal need to find 'quality' reinforcements in January window
    Emery admits Arsenal need to find 'quality' reinforcements in January window
    Chelsea boss confirms Higuain is joining, but it won't be in time to face Spurs
    'I'm not his father': Guardiola trying to coax rather than control much-loved Mendy

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie