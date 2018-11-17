This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Saturday 17 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Wales score 50 unanswered second-half points to put Tonga to the sword

That’s now eight straight wins for Warren Gatland’s side.

By AFP Saturday 17 Nov 2018, 4:31 PM
1 hour ago 3,674 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4345305
Tomos Williams gets Wales' fifth try down.
Image: Mike Egerton
Tomos Williams gets Wales' fifth try down.
Tomos Williams gets Wales' fifth try down.
Image: Mike Egerton

DAN BIGGAR GUIDED Wales to their eighth consecutive victory as a much-changed side scored 10 tries in a comprehensive 74-24 thrashing of Tonga in Cardiff.

Tonga battered their way back from a 24-3 deficit to draw level early in the second-half at the Principality Stadium.

But the floodgates opened as the Welsh, with a host of World Cup hopefuls playing, ran in 50 unanswered points against a flagging defence, Biggar notching up 17 points of his own.

With Biggar back at out-half after Gareth Anscombe was preferred in last week’s 9-6 win over Australia, Wales got off to a rocketing start with three tries inside the opening 12 minutes.

First came a penalty try as a rolling maul was taken down as it crashed over the Tongan line, lock Leva Fifita shown a yellow card by Australian referee Nic Berry for his role.

Wales turned the screw with Tonga down a man, Biggar on hand to crash over from close range following a neat offload by flanker Aaron Wainwright.

Sonatane Takulua at least got Tonga on the scoreboard with a penalty, but then came Wales’ third, a memorable one for British and Irish Lion Liam Williams in his 50th Test for his nation.

The Saracens wing brilliantly dotted down one-handed in the corner, launching his body airborne to avoid being tackled into touch, after fellow winger Steff Evans had combined slickly with Tomos Williams and Wainwright.

Siale Piutau then saw his try disallowed by referee Berry, whose attention had been drawn to a dubious knock-on, Biggar going on to stretch the home side’s lead with a penalty.

Giant lock Fifita made up for his yellow card when he forced his way over the line to give some hope back to the Tongans, who arrived in Cardiff on a run of seven victories in their last 11 Tests, including wins over Pacific rivals Fiji and Samoa.

Wales v Tonga - Autumn International - Principality Stadium Biggar scored 17 points for Wales. Source: Mike Egerton

Tonga hauled themselves right back into the contest when they showed their patience to go through the phases and finally usher Castres flanker Steve Mafi over the line for a well-worked second try, Takulua hitting his second conversion.

The Pacific islanders got the perfect start to the second period when No 8 Sione Vailanu picked off a Tomos Williams pass at the line-out and sprinted his considerable frame in from 40 metres.

Takulua’s extras drew Tonga level at 24-all, but there was an immediate reaction, Jake Ball breaking the defence before Biggar put in a kick-pass to Evans for a straightforward try.

Biggar added to his successful conversion with a 55th minute penalty as a raft of replacements disrupted the rhythm of the match, notably for the visitors.

Wales then pulled away as Tomos Williams went over after a sustained period of pressure and Biggar nailed the conversion before being replaced by Rhys Patchell.

Centre Tyler Morgan followed suit, thanks to Patchell’s long mispass and Owen Watkin’s offload.

As Tonga tired in defence, Cory Hill and Aled Davies were on hand to finish off multi-player moves before Patchell scythed through for a great individual try.

The last word belonged to Liam Williams, who crossed for his second in the dying seconds, with Tonga on the ropes.

 © AFP 2018 

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    LIVE: Ireland v New Zealand, November Tests
    LIVE: Ireland v New Zealand, November Tests
    Wales score 50 unanswered second-half points to put Tonga to the sword
    Koroibete's double downs Italy as Wallabies get back to winning ways
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    PSNI investigate 'vicious and barbaric' paramilitary-style shooting in Derry last night
    PSNI investigate 'vicious and barbaric' paramilitary-style shooting in Derry last night
    Families of bombing victims say they have 'damning proof' police lied about it being 'an IRA own-goal'
    'The fans feel a little bit disappointed at the moment with us... It's their choice not to come'
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    'I didn't think when I left Derry six months ago that I'd be here right now'
    'I didn't think when I left Derry six months ago that I'd be here right now'
    Simon Coveney hits out at 'idiots' who booed God Save the Queen at Northern Ireland match
    It's time to man up and take responsibility, says Ireland captain Seamus Coleman
    IRELAND
    Schmidt's Ireland look to repeat 2016 feat by beating the All Blacks
    Schmidt's Ireland look to repeat 2016 feat by beating the All Blacks
    Toner ready to reach out and grab 'special' win for Ireland
    Poll: Who do you think will win tonight's Ireland-New Zealand Test match?
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'I do not deserve the Ballon d'Or. I think there are players who have been better than me'
    'I do not deserve the Ballon d'Or. I think there are players who have been better than me'
    Liverpool star on target as Netherlands stun world champions and relegate Germany
    Valencia claims to have been dropped by Mourinho, not rested

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie