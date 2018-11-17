Wales score 50 unanswered second-half points to put Tonga to the sword

Tomos Williams gets Wales' fifth try down.

DAN BIGGAR GUIDED Wales to their eighth consecutive victory as a much-changed side scored 10 tries in a comprehensive 74-24 thrashing of Tonga in Cardiff.

Tonga battered their way back from a 24-3 deficit to draw level early in the second-half at the Principality Stadium.

But the floodgates opened as the Welsh, with a host of World Cup hopefuls playing, ran in 50 unanswered points against a flagging defence, Biggar notching up 17 points of his own.

With Biggar back at out-half after Gareth Anscombe was preferred in last week’s 9-6 win over Australia, Wales got off to a rocketing start with three tries inside the opening 12 minutes.

First came a penalty try as a rolling maul was taken down as it crashed over the Tongan line, lock Leva Fifita shown a yellow card by Australian referee Nic Berry for his role.

Wales turned the screw with Tonga down a man, Biggar on hand to crash over from close range following a neat offload by flanker Aaron Wainwright.

Sonatane Takulua at least got Tonga on the scoreboard with a penalty, but then came Wales’ third, a memorable one for British and Irish Lion Liam Williams in his 50th Test for his nation.

The Saracens wing brilliantly dotted down one-handed in the corner, launching his body airborne to avoid being tackled into touch, after fellow winger Steff Evans had combined slickly with Tomos Williams and Wainwright.

Siale Piutau then saw his try disallowed by referee Berry, whose attention had been drawn to a dubious knock-on, Biggar going on to stretch the home side’s lead with a penalty.

Giant lock Fifita made up for his yellow card when he forced his way over the line to give some hope back to the Tongans, who arrived in Cardiff on a run of seven victories in their last 11 Tests, including wins over Pacific rivals Fiji and Samoa.

Biggar scored 17 points for Wales. Source: Mike Egerton

Tonga hauled themselves right back into the contest when they showed their patience to go through the phases and finally usher Castres flanker Steve Mafi over the line for a well-worked second try, Takulua hitting his second conversion.

The Pacific islanders got the perfect start to the second period when No 8 Sione Vailanu picked off a Tomos Williams pass at the line-out and sprinted his considerable frame in from 40 metres.

Takulua’s extras drew Tonga level at 24-all, but there was an immediate reaction, Jake Ball breaking the defence before Biggar put in a kick-pass to Evans for a straightforward try.

Biggar added to his successful conversion with a 55th minute penalty as a raft of replacements disrupted the rhythm of the match, notably for the visitors.

Wales then pulled away as Tomos Williams went over after a sustained period of pressure and Biggar nailed the conversion before being replaced by Rhys Patchell.

Centre Tyler Morgan followed suit, thanks to Patchell’s long mispass and Owen Watkin’s offload.

As Tonga tired in defence, Cory Hill and Aled Davies were on hand to finish off multi-player moves before Patchell scythed through for a great individual try.

The last word belonged to Liam Williams, who crossed for his second in the dying seconds, with Tonga on the ropes.

