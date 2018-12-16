This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 16 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Neil Warnock brands Premier League refereeing situation 'a disgrace'

The Bluebirds boss questioned the decision to choose an inexperienced oufficial for his side’s meeting with Watford.

By The42 Team Sunday 16 Dec 2018, 1:39 PM
1 hour ago 1,513 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4398550
Neil Warnock (file pic).
Neil Warnock (file pic).
Neil Warnock (file pic).

CARDIFF CITY BOSS Neil Warnock says the selection of officials for his side’s 3-2 Premier League defeat at Watford on Saturday was “a disgrace”.

Two late goals from Cardiff made a tense finish of a match Watford had totally dominated for 80 minutes, with Gerard Deulofeu, Jose Holebas and Domingos Quina sending the home side into a 3-0 lead.

The deficit could, in truth, have been far greater had it not been for the heroics of Neil Etheridge in the Cardiff goal.

But Warnock feels Troy Deeney should have been booked for a challenge on Etheridge and criticised the appointment of Andy Madley as referee of a Premier League game for the first time this season.

Warnock’s main complaint was that Andre Marriner — a more experienced top-flight referee — was on the touchline serving as fourth official.

“Troy Deeney should have been booked for the challenge on our keeper,” Warnock told Sky Sports.

“It is an inexperienced referee in his first game in the Premier League and you have Andre Marriner sat next to me. It is a disgrace.

“Why should we be an experiment? It was poor today. An experienced referee would have done something about that challenge.”

Watford head coach Javi Gracia praised the performance of Etheridge, who kept out multiple efforts by Roberto Pereyra.

The end of the game was different than the most part of it,” Gracia told BBC Sport. “We dominated the first 70 minutes, we created a lot of chances and we could have got a better victory today.

“Their goalkeeper was amazing. The last part of the game I think was a good lesson for us to know how we have to manage the game.

“The last games we have played well, but today we deserved the win, it is important for the players and supporters. All of them deserve the victory.

“We looked for a good result many games ago and now we enjoy three points.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Power ranking the 8 teams most likely to win this year's Champions League
    Power ranking the 8 teams most likely to win this year's Champions League
    Owen: Pogba would be one of the world's best if he played under Klopp or Guardiola
    Here are the 16 clubs who will contest the knockout stages of this season's Champions League
    FOOTBALL
    'They have this feeling of 'the lucky ones'': Mourinho assesses Liverpool's title charge
    'They have this feeling of 'the lucky ones'': Mourinho assesses Liverpool's title charge
    Ronaldo capitalises on Zaza woe to nick Turin derby for below-par Juve
    Disappointment for ex-League of Ireland star in Club World Cup as Tunisian side miss out on semis
    SOCCER
    Torres looks for his only way out
    Torres looks for his only way out
    On his way: Liverpool agree €26.5million Suarez transfer
    Richard Keys open to RTÉ switch as Al Jazeera line up sacked Sky Sports duo
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    'Never an option' - Rashford says joining Liverpool was never a possibility
    'Never an option' - Rashford says joining Liverpool was never a possibility
    Urgent changes needed at Manchester United - Ferdinand
    Liverpool can't be judged just on trophies – Klopp responds to Mourinho
    EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
    Leinster send out a timely statement but have work to do behind Toulouse
    Leinster send out a timely statement but have work to do behind Toulouse
    As It Happened: Castres v Munster, Heineken Champions Cup
    As it happened: Leinster v Bath, Heineken Champions Cup

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie