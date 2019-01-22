This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 1 °C Tuesday 22 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gatland hopes Wales learn from Irish model as he prepares for final Six Nations

The Grand Slam-winning coach hopes to coach Super Rugby in New Zealand in the future.

By Alex Bywater Tuesday 22 Jan 2019, 12:14 AM
33 minutes ago 483 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4452112
File photoe: Gatland in conversation with Joe Schmidt at the Aviva Stadium.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
File photoe: Gatland in conversation with Joe Schmidt at the Aviva Stadium.
File photoe: Gatland in conversation with Joe Schmidt at the Aviva Stadium.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

WARREN GATLAND BELIEVES “European powerhouses” Leinster and the fine Heineken Champions Cup performances from all  of Ireland’s provinces give the men in green a Six Nations edge.

Joe Schmidt’s defending Grand Slam champions are odds-on with every bookmaker to retain their title in the 2019 tournament which starts on February 1. 

Ireland head coach Schmidt has seen Leinster, Munster and Ulster all reach the Champions Cup’s knock-out stages. By contrast, Wales boss Gatland saw all four Welsh regions fail to escape their pool both in the Champions Cup and the second-tier Challenge Cup. 

“I’m a bit wary of where Wales are going to go in the future and what is going to happen,” Gatland said.

“We need the regions to be successful by competing in the Guinness PRO14 and in Europe. 

“There’s no doubt Ireland are benefitting from the way their provinces are performing at the moment, certainly Leinster as they are a European powerhouse.

“Wales need the regions to be doing that as it makes it so much easier for the national team to perform. It is frustrating at times to watch some of the performances and then with the regions not being successful, it’s about how do you change that and make a successful national team. 

“If you look at it in that way, there is no doubt we are punching massively above our weight.” 

Wales haven’t won the Six Nations title since 2013 and this year’s championship will be Gatland’s last in charge. Last week the former Ireland coach revealed he had held initial discussions with the British & Irish Lions over taking charge of what would be a third tour in South Africa in 2021.

Gatland will leave Wales after this year’s World Cup and said: “I have had a couple of discussions with some people at the moment, but there is definitely nothing concrete.

Warren Gatland Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

“Maybe at the end of the World Cup I’ll be unemployed. I was looking to take a few months off and then start looking again in the middle of 2020 and potentially do some Super Rugby in New Zealand if there was an opportunity. 

“I thought I’d probably go back there and do that, but I am also aware there are not a lot of jobs in New Zealand. That might not be an option. 

So it’s a case of maybe looking at whether it is a job back in club rugby in the Gallagher Premiership, France or Japan or something like that. Maybe I’ll go and coach Merthyr Tydfil!” 

Ireland visit Cardiff on the final Six Nations weekend in March and Gatland believes his team can cause an upset in what he views as an open championship. 

This will be Gatland’s 10th tournament with Wales and he said “It’s my last Six Nations – with Wales! It’s a big year for us so you’ve got to be up for that.

“What’s changed about the Six Nations is how competitive it has become. 

Warren Gatland 21/5/1999 Gatland working as Ireland coach alongside Donal Lenihan in 1999. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

“There was a period when everyone said it was between England and France and everyone else just made up the numbers. I was involved in the old Five Nations before Italy and they’re still playing a bit of catch-up, but at the moment I think the other five teams are all capable of beating each other. 

“I take a lot of pride in the fact we go out there and it doesn’t matter who we play, they know they’re in for one hell of a tough game. 

“Success for me is not always about winning, it’s about overachieving. If you look at the Premier League and a team like Bournemouth, they’ve been successful because they’re overachieving in terms of what people expect. If Cardiff City stay up this season they will have been successful and overachieved because everyone expects them to get relegated. That’s the way I look at things. 

“I think we’ll do well in this Six Nations and I’m really looking forward to it.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Alex Bywater

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Bayern star Muller to miss Liverpool clashes for kicking Ajax defender in the head
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    FOOTBALL
    Juventus cruise to victory over Serie A strugglers despite Ronaldo penalty save
    Juventus cruise to victory over Serie A strugglers despite Ronaldo penalty save
    'Proper Manc' Rashford can emulate United legends Ronaldo and Rooney - Solskjaer
    'Dalglish texts me before matches': Van Dijk praises support of Liverpool legends
    LEINSTER
    Ross Byrne to sit out Leinster's Pro14 clash with Scarlets
    Ross Byrne to sit out Leinster's Pro14 clash with Scarlets
    Clean sweep for the provinces tees up riveting European quarter-finals
    'You've got to feel for them when Conan doesn't play and they put O'Brien on'
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Lukaku hits out at 'lies' amid Man Utd exit talk
    Lukaku hits out at 'lies' amid Man Utd exit talk
    TV Wrap - Jose lets slip his vulnerable side with Richard Keys
    'Hugely excited' England boss Southgate cools Manchester United talk
    CHELSEA
    Ashley Cole to reunite with former Chelsea team-mate Frank Lampard at Derby
    Ashley Cole to reunite with former Chelsea team-mate Frank Lampard at Derby
    What is going on at Chelsea?
    'He can't run, can't defend, can't assist' - Rio Ferdinand savages Chelsea midfielder

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie