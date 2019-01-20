Leo Cullen’s defending champions make the trip away to face Wasps looking to secure home advantage in the quarter-finals.
Former Wasps and English player Lawerence Dallaglio speaks of the importance of home advantage in the Quarter Finals.
There’s a little under half an hour to go before we get underway at the Ricoh Arena at 3.15pm. How do we see today’s game unfolding? Let us know below.
AS IT STANDS: Leinster know that a win in Coventry this afternoon will secure top spot in Pool 1 and ensure a home quarter-final as the third best pool winner, with Cullen’s men likely to face Toulouse for the third time this season in the knockout stages (assuming the French side beat Bath with a bonus point). Wasps, meanwhile, have long been out of contention having suffered a bruising defeat to Leinster in the opening round. They are playing for nothing but pride here today.
It’s a massive day for Seán O’Brien, as he makes just his third start of the season for Leinster.
The number 8 broke his arm against Argentina in Dublin back in November and has not featured for province or country since.
Head coach Leo Cullen said O’Brien was ‘dying to get back’ speaking this week.
“Seánie’s going well, he’s worked hard to get back,” Cullen said at Friday’s press conference.
“And just the experience that he has, he gives us good coverage off the bench as well, he’s played six, seven and eight, which makes a big difference.
“He’s trained well, he’s so excited just about playing and is dying to get back. Hopefully, it all goes well for him.”
With Jack Conan a late absence today after failing to recover in time from a shoulder set-back, the Carlow man gets his chance.
The tables have turned for Leinster since that dismal 51-10 defeat here in January 2016.
“The eight-try humiliation in round six three seasons ago brought the curtain down on a nightmare European campaign for Leo Cullen’s side, but Leinster have rebuilt and rebounded to become a heavyweight force again,” writes Ryan Bailey ahead of today’s game.
“The eastern province arrive in the English Midlands for this Pool 1 encounter already assured of a quarter-final berth, but the importance of securing home advantage in the last eight cannot be underestimated. Leinster’s sole focus will be on winning.”
Read our full preview of this afternoon’s clash here.
LATE CHANGE: @JackConan1 misses out with shoulder injury that hasn’t settled enough since last week so @SeanOBrien1987 starts and @MaxDeegan to the bench #WASvLEI pic.twitter.com/VQi7jFluoJ— Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) January 20, 2019
TEAM NEWS: Jack McGrath, Devin Toner and Robbie Henshaw all return to the Leinster team to face Wasps today.
Toner and Henshaw both missed last weekend’s win over Toulouse through injury, with McGrath learning of Leinster’s strength in-depth in being left out of the matchday squad entirely.
Henshaw returns from a hamstring injury ahead of schedule, having been expected to miss the opening of the Six Nations. He replaces Rory O’Loughlin, with Toner coming into the team in place of Scott Fardy, who drops to the bench. Cian Healy is also relegated to the bench to allow for the return of McGrath.
While in a late switch, Jack Conan has not recovered in time from a shoulder injury to feature, meaning Seán O’Brien makes the starting XV for just his third start of the season — with Max Deegan called up to the bench by Leo Cullen.
Johnny Sexton and Rob Kearney both remain absent.
Leinster:
15. Jordan Larmour
14. Adam Byrne
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Robbie Henshaw
11. Dave Kearney
10. Ross Byrne
9. Jamison Gibson-Park
1. Jack McGrath
2. Sean Cronin
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Devin Toner
5. James Ryan
6. Rhys Ruddock (captain)
7. Josh Van der Flier
8. Seán O’Brien
Replacements:
16. James Tracy
17. Cian Healy
18. Andrew Porter
19. Scott Fardy
20. Max Deegan
21. Hugh O’Sullivan
22. Noel Reid
23. Rory O’Loughlin
TEAM NEWS: England international Elliot Daly makes his return to the Wasps line-up today face Leinster.
He took a mandatory week off for his autumn international exertions but starts on the wing as Wasps try and secure their first pool win at the sixth time of trying.
South Africans Juan de Jongh and Willie le Roux are both missing, but Nizaam Carr and Ashley Johnson are in Dai Young’s 23-man squad today.
Thomas Young, who was recalled for Wales midweek, misses out with a shoulder issue, while in a late change Ben Morris comes in to replace Brad Shields in the back row — with James Gaskell named on the bench.
Wasps:
15. Rob Miller;
14. Josh Bassett
13. Michele Campagnaro
12. Gaby Lovobalavu
11. Elliot Daly
10. Lima Sopoaga
9. Dan Robson
1. Zurabi Zhvania
2. Tom Cruse
3. Jake Cooper-Woolley
4. Joe Launchbury (c)
5. Will Rowlands
6. Ben Morris
7. Nizaam Carr
8. Nathan Hughes (117)
Replacements:
16. Ashley Johnson
17. Ben Harris
18. Will Stuart
19. Charlie Matthews
20. James Gaskell
21. Craig Hampson
22. Billy Searle
23. Marcus Watson
Good afternoon and welcome along to our minute-by-minute coverage of today’s Pool 1 clash between Wasps and Leinster.
Following Edinburgh’s 19-10 victory over Montpellier on Friday night, Leo Cullen’s men already have their place in the knockout stages of this year’s Champions Cup booked, making today’s game at the Ricoh Arena all about securing home advantage in the quarter-finals.
It was only three years ago that Leinster were licking their wounds after suffering a heavy 51-10 defeat away to Wasps, but all’s changed, changed utterly since that eight-try shock as the Irish province now seek to defend their European crown in 2019 having delivered the performance of champions against Toulouse last Saturday.
Kick-off in Coventry is an hour away at 3.15pm, with today’s game live on BT Sport 3 if you’re near a TV.
Ahead of the final weekend of European pool games, Murray Kinsella, Andy Dunne and Gavan Casey look at what each of the provinces can expect, and who impressed last weekend:
