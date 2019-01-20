This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 20 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Liveblog

11,335 Views 11 Comments
Share

There’s a little under half an hour to go before we get underway at the Ricoh Arena at 3.15pm. How do we see today’s game unfolding? Let us know below.


Poll Results:





AS IT STANDS: Leinster know that a win in Coventry this afternoon will secure top spot in Pool 1 and ensure a home quarter-final as the third best pool winner, with Cullen’s men likely to face Toulouse for the third time this season in the knockout stages (assuming the French side beat Bath with a bonus point). Wasps, meanwhile, have long been out of contention having suffered a bruising defeat to Leinster in the opening round. They are playing for nothing but pride here today.

Screen Shot 2019-01-20 at 14.43.05

It’s a massive day for Seán O’Brien, as he makes just his third start of the season for Leinster.

The number 8 broke his arm against Argentina in Dublin back in November and has not featured for province or country since.

Head coach Leo Cullen said O’Brien was ‘dying to get back’ speaking this week. 

Leinsters Sean O'Brien Source: Inpho/Billy Stickland

“Seánie’s going well, he’s worked hard to get back,” Cullen said at Friday’s press conference.

“And just the experience that he has, he gives us good coverage off the bench as well, he’s played six, seven and eight, which makes a big difference.

“He’s trained well, he’s so excited just about playing and is dying to get back. Hopefully, it all goes well for him.”

With Jack Conan a late absence today after failing to recover in time from a shoulder set-back, the Carlow man gets his chance.

The tables have turned for Leinster since that dismal 51-10 defeat here in January 2016.

“The eight-try humiliation in round six three seasons ago brought the curtain down on a nightmare European campaign for Leo Cullen’s side, but Leinster have rebuilt and rebounded to become a heavyweight force again,” writes Ryan Bailey ahead of today’s game.

“The eastern province arrive in the English Midlands for this Pool 1 encounter already assured of a quarter-final berth, but the importance of securing home advantage in the last eight cannot be underestimated. Leinster’s sole focus will be on winning.”

Read our full preview of this afternoon’s clash here.

TEAM NEWS: Jack McGrath, Devin Toner and Robbie Henshaw all return to the Leinster team to face Wasps today.

Toner and Henshaw both missed last weekend’s win over Toulouse through injury, with McGrath learning of Leinster’s strength in-depth in being left out of the matchday squad entirely. 

Henshaw returns from a hamstring injury ahead of schedule, having been expected to miss the opening of the Six Nations. He replaces Rory O’Loughlin, with Toner coming into the team in place of Scott Fardy, who drops to the bench. Cian Healy is also relegated to the bench to allow for the return of McGrath.

While in a late switch, Jack Conan has not recovered in time from a shoulder injury to feature, meaning Seán O’Brien makes the starting XV for just his third start of the season — with Max Deegan called up to the bench by Leo Cullen.

Johnny Sexton and Rob Kearney both remain absent.

Leinster:

15. Jordan Larmour
14. Adam Byrne
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Robbie Henshaw
11. Dave Kearney
10. Ross Byrne
9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Jack McGrath
2. Sean Cronin 
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Devin Toner
5. James Ryan
6. Rhys Ruddock (captain)
7. Josh Van der Flier
8. Seán O’Brien

Replacements: 

16. James Tracy
17. Cian Healy
18. Andrew Porter
19. Scott Fardy
20. Max Deegan
21. Hugh O’Sullivan
22. Noel Reid
23. Rory O’Loughlin

TEAM NEWS: England international Elliot Daly makes his return to the Wasps line-up today face Leinster.

He took a mandatory week off for his autumn international exertions but starts on the wing as Wasps try and secure their first pool win at the sixth time of trying.

South Africans Juan de Jongh and Willie le Roux are both missing, but Nizaam Carr and Ashley Johnson are in Dai Young’s 23-man squad today.

Thomas Young, who was recalled for Wales midweek, misses out with a shoulder issue, while in a late change Ben Morris comes in to replace Brad Shields in the back row — with James Gaskell named on the bench.

Wasps:

15. Rob Miller; 
14. Josh Bassett
13. Michele Campagnaro
12. Gaby Lovobalavu
11. Elliot Daly
10. Lima Sopoaga
9. Dan Robson

1. Zurabi Zhvania
2. Tom Cruse
3. Jake Cooper-Woolley
4. Joe Launchbury (c)
5. Will Rowlands
6. Ben Morris
7. Nizaam Carr
8. Nathan Hughes (117)

Replacements: 

16. Ashley Johnson
17. Ben Harris
18. Will Stuart
19. Charlie Matthews
20. James Gaskell
21. Craig Hampson
22. Billy Searle
23. Marcus Watson

Good afternoon and welcome along to our minute-by-minute coverage of today’s Pool 1 clash between Wasps and Leinster.

Following Edinburgh’s 19-10 victory over Montpellier on Friday night, Leo Cullen’s men already have their place in the knockout stages of this year’s Champions Cup booked, making today’s game at the Ricoh Arena all about securing home advantage in the quarter-finals.

It was only three years ago that Leinster were licking their wounds after suffering a heavy 51-10 defeat away to Wasps, but all’s changed, changed utterly since that eight-try shock as the Irish province now seek to defend their European crown in 2019 having delivered the performance of champions against Toulouse last Saturday.

Kick-off in Coventry is an hour away at 3.15pm, with today’s game live on BT Sport 3 if you’re near a TV.

Ahead of the final weekend of European pool games, Murray Kinsella, Andy Dunne and Gavan Casey look at what each of the provinces can expect, and who impressed last weekend:


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Bayern star Muller to miss Liverpool clashes for kicking Ajax defender in the head
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    FOOTBALL
    I deserved red card, says Wolves boss
    I deserved red card, says Wolves boss
    Palace win a 'massive relief' for Liverpool boss Klopp
    Liverpool manager Klopp dismisses Coutinho comeback rumours
    LIVERPOOL
    The Ireland and Liverpool star unwilling to settle for second best
    The Ireland and Liverpool star unwilling to settle for second best
    Salah scores landmark goal as Liverpool survive scare to extend lead at top
    As it happened: Liverpool v Crystal Palace, Man United v Brighton, Premier League
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Snowflakes? Mourinho reveals fragile ego of mystery Man United star
    Snowflakes? Mourinho reveals fragile ego of mystery Man United star
    Cardiff make €17 million Nantes striker their club-record signing
    Arsenal overcome Chelsea to leapfrog Man United and boost top-four hopes

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie