27 mins ago

It’s a massive day for Seán O’Brien, as he makes just his third start of the season for Leinster.

The number 8 broke his arm against Argentina in Dublin back in November and has not featured for province or country since.

Head coach Leo Cullen said O’Brien was ‘dying to get back’ speaking this week.

“Seánie’s going well, he’s worked hard to get back,” Cullen said at Friday’s press conference.

“And just the experience that he has, he gives us good coverage off the bench as well, he’s played six, seven and eight, which makes a big difference.

“He’s trained well, he’s so excited just about playing and is dying to get back. Hopefully, it all goes well for him.”

With Jack Conan a late absence today after failing to recover in time from a shoulder set-back, the Carlow man gets his chance.