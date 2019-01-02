Brick Walsh to start in opener to his 17th season as Waterford and Cork name sides

Michael Brick Walsh with Waterford fans after last summer's game with Cork.

Michael Brick Walsh with Waterford fans after last summer's game with Cork.

MICHAEL ‘BRICK’ WALSH will begin his 17th inter-county senior hurling season tonight in Mallow after being named at half-back in the Waterford team to face Cork.

The sides clash in Round 2 of the Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League with Brick Walsh selected in defence for the first game of the Padraic Fanning era as the new Waterford boss takes charge.

Walsh broke the senior inter-county hurling championship appearance record last June when he lined out against Cork in what was Waterford’s last outing of 2018 as their Munster round-robin campaign concluded.

There had been speculation he would retire after that 74th championship appearance but he has returned to the fold.

The Stradbally man is joined in the starting side tonight by other experienced players in new captain Noel Connors, defender Shane Fives, the midfield pairing of Jamie Barron and Brian O’Halloran and wing-forward Kevin Moran.

Cork have named the same side that was announced in advance of last Saturday’s game against Clare with four pre-match changes taking place before throw-in at Cusack Park.

Stephen McDonnell, Eoin Cadogan, Damien Cahalane – who will captain the side – Christopher Joyce and Aidan Walsh are some of the more experienced figures in their setup.

Throw-in tonight is 7.30pm.

Waterford

1. Billy Nolan (Roanmore)

2. Shane McNulty (De La Salle)

3. Shane Fives (Tourin)

4. Noel Connors (Passage – captain)

5. Jordan Henley (Tallow)

6. Mark O’Brien (Ferrybank)

7. Michael Walsh (Stradbally)

8. Jamie Barron (Fourmilewater)

9. Brian O’Halloran (Clashmore-Kinsalebeg)

10. Kevin Moran (De La Salle)

11. Mikey Kearney (Ballyduff Upper)

12. DJ Foran (Portlaw)

13. Thomas Ryan (Tallow)

14. Stephen Bennett (Ballysaggart)

15. Colm Roche (Shamrocks)

Cork

1. Pa Collins (Ballinhassig)

2. Stephen McDonnell (Glen Rovers)

3. Eoin Cadogan (Douglas)

4. David Lowney (Clonakilty)

5. Damien Cahalane (St Finbarr’s – captain)

6. Tim O’ Mahony (Newtownshandrum)

7. Eoghan Murphy (Sarsfields)

8. Conor Cahalane (St Finbarr’s)

9. Christopher Joyce (Na Piarsaigh)

10. Cormac Murphy (Mallow)

11. Michael O’Halloran (Blackrock)

12. Aidan Walsh (Kanturk)

13. Shane Kingston (Douglas)

14. Jamie Coughlan (Newtownshandrum)

15. Robbie O’ Flynn (Erins Own)

Subs

16. Ger Collins (Ballinhassig)

17. Ross O’ Regan (Midleton)

18. David Griffin (Carrigaline)

19. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers)

20. William Kearney (Sarsfields)

21. Declan Dalton (Fr O’ Neills)

22. Cormac Beausang (Midleton)

23. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons)

24. Simon Kennefick (Glen Rovers)

25. Conor O’Callaghan (Dromtariffe)

26. Paul Leopold (Sarsfields)

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Andy Dunne look back on a memorable year for Irish rugby.

Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: