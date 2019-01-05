Former Hurlers of the Year Gleeson and Kelly named to start in Waterford-Clare clash

Austin Gleeson and Tony Kelly are named to start tomorrow.

2016 HURLER OF the Year Austin Gleeson will make his first start of the campaign for Waterford tomorrow afternoon in the Munster hurling league meeting with Clare.

It’s Paraic Fanning’s second game in charge of the Deise, following their six-point win over Cork on Wednesday night.

Gleeson has been selected at centre-back, which is widely regarded as his best position.

New Deise captain Noel Connors is named at corner-back with two-time All-Star Jamie Barron at midfield.

Clare joint managers Donal Moloney and Gerry O’Connor have made five changes from their 1-20 to 0-21 victory against the Rebels in the opening round.

Tony Kelly comes in to skipper the side from midfield, with Donal Tuohy, David McInerney, Conor Cleary and Colin Guilfoyle all introduced to the starting team.

Guilfoyle was the hero against the Rebels, scoring the winning goal shortly at Cusack Park.

The game throws-in at 2pm in Dungarvan’s Fraher Field.

Waterford

1. Billy Nolan (Roanmore)

2. Darragh Lyons (Dungarvan)

3. Conor Prunty (Abbeyside)

4. Noel Connors (Passage – captain)

5. Michael Harney (Bunmhaon)

6. Austin Gleeson (Mount Sion)

7. Kieran Bennett (Ballysaggart)

8. Jamie Barron (Fourmilewater)

9. Stephen Roche (Mount Sion)

10. Colin Dunford (Colligan)

11. Shane Bennett (Ballysaggart)

12. DJ Foran (Portlaw)

13. Thomas Ryan (Tallow)

14. Stephen Bennett (Ballysaggart)

15. Jack Prendergast (Lismore)

Clare

