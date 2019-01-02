This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
0-13 for Bennett and a goal for Brick Walsh as Waterford saw off Cork tonight

Waterford will now play Clare on Sunday for a place in the Munster pre-season final.

By Denis Hurley Wednesday 2 Jan 2019, 9:23 PM
1 hour ago 9,171 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4420023

Waterford 1-24
Cork 1-18

Denis Hurley reports from Mallow

WATERFORD WILL PLAY Clare on Sunday for a place in the final of the CoOpSuperStores.ie Munster hurling league after they got the better of Cork in Mallow on tonight.

Conor Cahalane with Michael Walsh Cork's Conor Cahalane and Waterford's Michael Walsh challenge for possession. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Stephen Bennett scored 13 points as Páraic Fanning’s reign got off to a winning start, with an early second-half scoring burst turning the game Waterford’s way.

Having trailed by 1-11 to 0-12 at half-time, they fell further behind as Michael O’Halloran pointed for Cork, but Michael Walsh – beginning his 17th season in white and blue – netted to level and Thomas Ryan put them into a lead they wouldn’t lose.

After an opening ten minutes in which Cork shaded affairs, leading by 0-4 to 0-3, the Déise assumed superiority as they outscored Cork by seven points to one to lead by 0-10 to 0-5 after 21 minutes.

Shane McNulty with Cormac Murphy Waterford's Shane McNulty with Cork's Cormac Murphy.

Stephen Bennett’s dead-ball accuracy was excellent throughout – Cork’s Declan Dalton was similarly deadly from placed balls – while Kevin Moran, Jamie Barron and Mikey Kearney were also on target as they seized control, with Dalton having the hosts’ sole response.

However, on 22 the Rebels struck for a goal as Dalton’s sideline ball broke in the goalmouth, allowing Aidan Walsh to fire home, and it was their turn for a scoring flurry as the game turned.

Billy Nolan with Michael O'Halloran Waterford goalkeeper Billy Nolan up against Cork's Michael O'Halloran. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Five points from Dalton, including three excellent frees, were joined by a Cormac Murphy point as they led by 1-11 to 0-12 at half-time and Michael O’Halloran extended the advantage to a goal on the resumption.

That goal materialised, though, as Walsh, having been moved from midfield to full-forward, capitalised on a defensive mix-up to fire home and Ryan (two) and Barron added points. As the half wore on, Waterford strengthened their grip, with Bennett metronomic as they eased clear.

Michael Walsh after the game Michael Walsh hit the net for Cork tonight.

Scorers for Waterford: Stephen Bennett 0-13 (0-12 frees), Mikey Kearney 0-4, Michael Walsh 1-0, Jamie Barron, Kevin Moran, Thomas Ryan 0-2 each, Jack Prendergast 0-1.

Scorers for Cork: Declan Dalton 0-9 (0-7 frees), Cormac Murphy 0-3, Aidan Walsh 1-0, Michael O’Halloran 0-2, Tim O’Mahony, Christopher Joyce, Robbie O’Flynn, William Kearney 0-1 each.

Waterford

1. Billy Nolan (Roanmore)

2. Shane McNulty (De La Salle)
3. Shane Fives (Tourin)
4. Noel Connors (Passage)

5. Jordan Henley (Tallow)
6. Mark O’Brien (Ferrybank)
10. Kevin Moran (De La Salle)

8. Jamie Barron (Fourmilewater)
7. Michael Walsh (Stradbally)

12. DJ Foran (Portlaw)
11. Mikey Kearney (Ballyduff Upper)
9. Brian O’Halloran (Clashmore/Kinsalebeg)

13. Thomas Ryan (Tallow)
14. Stephen Bennett (Ballysaggart)
15. Colm Roche (Shamrocks)

Subs

21. Conor Prunty (Abbeyside) for O’Brien (55)

23. Stephen Roche (Mount Sion) for Walsh (56)

22. Austin Gleeson (Mount Sion) for Moran (66)

25. Jack Prendergast (Lismore) for Roche (67)

17. Kieran Bennett (Ballysaggart) for McNulty (70)

Cork

1. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)

23. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons)
18. David Griffin (Carrigaline)
4. David Lowney (Clonakilty)

9. Christopher Joyce (Na Piarsaigh)
6. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum)
19. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers)

8. Conor Cahalane (St Finbarr’s)
20. William Kearney (Sarsfields)

10. Cormac Murphy (Mallow)
11. Michael O’Halloran (Blackrock)
12. Aidan Walsh (Kanturk)

14. Jamie Coughlan (Newtownshandrum)
21. Declan Dalton (Fr O’Neills)
15. Robbie O’Flynn (Erin’s Own)

Subs

22. Cormac Beausang (Midleton) for O’Flynn (inj) (25)
25. Conor O’Callaghan (Dromtarriffe) for Lowney (inj)  (25)
7. Eoghan Murphy (Sarsfields) for Walsh (half-time)
5. Seán O’Leary Hayes (Midleton) for Downey (65)
26. Paul Leopold (Sarsfields) for Coughlan (66)

Referee: Johnny Murphy (Limerick)

