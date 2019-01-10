Waterford lose home advantage for league opener after breaching training regulations

THE OPENING FIXTURE of Waterford’s Allianz Hurling League campaign will be played at Semple Stadium after the Déise lost home advantage for breaching training regulations.

Waterford breached GAA rule 6.22 during the ‘club only’ month of April for holding a senior panel training camp during that period last year.

As a result, Padraic Fanning’s side will face Offaly at the Thurles venue on Sunday 27 January rather than on home soil.

Waterford's Allianz Hurling League v Offaly on the 27th January has been confirmed for Semple Stadium, Thurles with a 2pm throw in. — Waterford GAA (@WaterfordGAA) January 10, 2019 Source: Waterford GAA /Twitter

