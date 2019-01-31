This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 1 °C Thursday 31 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

GAA chief - 'Waterford people deserve to have championship games played in the city'

There’s still uncertainty where Waterford’s home games will be played this summer.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 31 Jan 2019, 6:30 AM
1 hour ago 1,193 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/4467911

THERE WAS WIDESPREAD sympathy for the Waterford hurlers last summer with the lack of home games in the Munster championship viewed as a major factor behind their season ending abruptly in mid-June.

The Waterford team huddle The Waterford hurlers before last summer's championship game against Tipperary. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The 2017 All-Ireland finalists failed to emerge from the province round-robin structure with their home venue of Walsh Park deemed unsuitable to host matches.

There is still doubt over whether they will be able to play Munster clashes there in 2019. Last November the Munster Council ruled out a proposal by Waterford that would allow them to nominate a venue outside the province for their home games. That would have made Nowlan Park a viable option for their games against Clare and Limerick.

GAA Director-General Tom Ryan can understand the tricky situation Waterford face and admitted his disappointment that they were prevented from having home this in 2018.

Ryan revealed yesterday at the launch of his annual report that the GAA are firmly behind plans to redevelop Walsh Park and that there are no other locations being considered for Waterford’s flagship venue despite Carriganore, the facility that WIT have developed, being touted as a potential solution.

But Ryan insisted that it is primarily a matter for the Munster Council and he cannot state when the refurbishment of Walsh Park will be completed.

A general view of Walsh Park before the game Walsh Park has been deemed unsuitable to host Munster championship ties. Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

“We want to invest something in Walsh Park, we want to get to a stage where they’re able to play (games there). Waterford people deserve to have championship games played in the city.

“There’s a plan to do up Walsh Park and to invest significant funds in that and we’ll play our part in that with Munster and along with the county themselves. Whether it’s this year or whether it’s in subsequent years, I can’t, hand on heart, say at this point.

“It’s directly one for Munster Council rather than for myself but certainly the will is there to make sure that games can be played in Walsh Park. And when I say Waterford, I do mean Walsh Park. There was talk about other venues or possible facilities in the city there over the course of a few months towards the end of last year. We did look actually at other alternatives and we did look at other possible investments.

A general view of the Waterford dressing room prior to the game Waterford are due to have home games against Clare and Limerick this season. Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

“The amount that would have to be spent before you’d even see anything above the ground was prohibitive. It will be possible for us to do a good job on Walsh Park but they won’t need 30,000 or 40,000. It will be possible for us to do something that is appropriate to the needs of the county and that they can afford.

“I think everybody looking on last year, not least Waterford people, would have been disappointed that they weren’t able to play at home. I think some of the other things that happened over the course of the summer about the choice of venues for matches would have given everybody pause for thought to think that maybe there’s a different way to go about, not just Waterford, but venues in general.”

zeebs23

Join us to preview the Six Nations with Simon Zebo, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey on Thursday @7pm in Liberty Hall Theatre Dublin.

Buy tickets

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'Hopefully everybody is happy' – Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp furious with non-penalty award
    'Hopefully everybody is happy' – Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp furious with non-penalty award
    Coutinho thanks Messi for penalty gesture amid Barcelona's cup triumph
    Manchester City teenager completes €11 million move to Schalke
    IRELAND
    'Eddie Jones will be delighted that we’re not talking about his players' -- O'Driscoll
    'Eddie Jones will be delighted that we’re not talking about his players' -- O'Driscoll
    Van der Flier set for Ireland's seven shirt as Henshaw lined up for 15
    Ireland's pack 'want to go after teams' as November shows destructive side
    ENGLAND
    Exciting teenage flanker Penny gets the nod for Ireland U20 Six Nations opener
    Exciting teenage flanker Penny gets the nod for Ireland U20 Six Nations opener
    'I'm not expecting to score eight tries this year' - Stockdale stays grounded
    Stringer: Ireland will target 'hothead' Owen Farrell

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie